Linnets battle back at Spennymoor to stay top of the table

Rory McAuley struck to preserve a point for King's Lynn at Spennymoor. Picture: Archant Archant

King's Lynn Town remain the leaders in the National League North after earning a battling point in a 2-2 draw at Spennymoor Town.

Spennymoor Town 2 King's Lynn Town 2

The Linnets were second best for long periods at the Brewery Field but twice came from behind to preserve their unbeaten run, which now stretches to nine games.

Lynn remain a point clear of York City in second after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Southport whilst Chester are up to third after a 3-1 win at home to Guiseley - the only side to have beaten Ian Culverhouse's side so far this season.

It looked like for long periods Spennymoor would be adding their name to that exclusive list as they completely dominated the first half but only had one goal to show for their efforts.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when a throw-in was flicked on by Rob Ramshaw into the path of Adam Boyes who drilled a volley past the arm of Lynn goalkeeper Alex Street.

Whilst Lynn were on the backfoot for the majority of the first period they did still manage to hit the woodwork twice through Michael Gash and Adam Marriott.

And it was that man Marriott who would put Lynn back on level terms after a scrappy opening to the second period when he headed home from close range after Rory McAuley had flicked on a corner.

But Spennymoor regained the lead when Boyes played in James Roberts, who slotted home past Street from a tight angle.

Lynn's battling spirit came to the fore though and McAuley rose to head home past Matt Gould to draw the visitors level.

Culverhouse told reporters after the game that such are the standards his squad have set that they were disappointed to draw.

"The dressing room was like a morgue after the game and that shows what it means to this group of players even though we are going home with a point," said Culverhouse.