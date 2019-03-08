'They are an unbelievable group of lads. They are different, they are special' - Bastock on Linnets

Paul Bastock and one of King's Lynn Town's 'unbelievables', match winner Chris Henderson Picture: Ian Burt Archant

High-flying King's Lynn Town players have been labelled unbelievable after they returned to the top of the National League North table.

Lynn's 2-1 win at Southport - their fourth in a row - coupled with a surprise defeat for leaders York at Curzon Ashton, meant Lynn - under the management of ex-Canaries player and assistant manager Ian Culverhouse - hit the heights of a league many expected to be too tough for them.

Adam Marriott's wonder goal after a 21-pass build-up and a winner from Chris Henderson did the trick in the north-west and left assistant boss Paul Bastock a happy man.

"An unbelievable result for the boys. These lads just keep giving and giving," he said. "When you concede early as we did you do worry about what could happen.

"Ian (Culverhouse) sees things, gives them a tweak as we did today and it makes the difference.

"They began well and got their goal but after 15 minutes I thought we had a good control and dominated the possession.

You may also want to watch:

"The equaliser was something very, very special. A team goal, started from the back, patient passing and that finish is just amazing. If it was on Match Of The Day it would be analysed over and over again, and they would be in awe of it.

"Hendo then gets the winner and we then, as you would expect, have some defending to do. Some questions have been asked recently about our defence and I think today we have answered the questions."

"They are an unbelievable group of lads. They are different, they are special, they never say die which is a wonderful trait to have in your football team."

No manager worth his salt will talk of promotion in November, especially for a Linnets team that were promoted last season and expected to struggle against some of the division's full-time clubs. The intention from day one was survival - which is looking a lot more likely.

"Our aim in August was to stay in this league and consolidate," added Bastock. "You would like to think that we now have enough points to complete that objective. Myself and Ian have repeatedly said that the group is over-achieving - and they are.

"They have played themselves into the position they are in and we will see where that eventually takes us."