Henderson goal sends Linnets back to the top

Chris Henderson clinched the win at Southport - and a return to the top of the table Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town returned to top spot in the National League North after Chris Henderson's winner made it four straight league wins in a row with a 2-1 win at Southport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Henderson scored King's Lynn Town's winner which took them top of the table Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Chris Henderson scored King's Lynn Town's winner which took them top of the table Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Despite an early Southport goal from Devarn Green, the never-say-die Linnets replied with a wonder goal from Adam Marriott before Henderson popped up with the winner just before the hour mark.

Green's mazy run and assured finish caught the Linnets napping and when Southport captain David Morgan drove inches wide it looked like it could be a difficult afternoon for the visitors.

But these days Lynn are a resilient squad and with their first notable chance Ryan Hawkins, stepping in for the suspended Michael Gash, saw a deflected shot cleared from his line by Zehn Mohammed, with keeper Charles Albinson beaten.

You may also want to watch:

Town levelled moments later with a goal that will be talked about for years to come. Alex Street began the move which resulted in 21 passes being made before Marriott found the top corner of Albinson's net from the edge of the box.

Street produced a fine reaction save to deny Raul Correria from two yards before Marriott almost scored from what looked an impossible angle, his effort trickling inches wide.

Town weathered the expected early home second-half storm and got the points as Sam Kelly's delightful lobbed pass picked out Henderson, who drew Albinson before sending the ball back beyond the keeper. Marriott had the ball in the net again but was ruled offside. Lynn had a let-off when Mohammed hit a post with Street beaten and deep into stoppage time Marriott did the same.

Southport: Albinson, Mohammed, Doyle, Winnard, Astles, Morgan, Green (Glynn 70), Benjamin, Correia (Oliver 66), Sampson, Bauress (Woods 66). Subs not used; Hanford, Newell. Goal: Green 3.

Lynn: Street, Barrows, Fox, Kelly (Jones 80), Ward, McAuley, Clunan, Richards, Hawkins, Marriott, Henderson (Carey 86). Subs not used: Payne, Jarvis, Bastock. Goals: Marriott 27, Henderson 51

Att: 1,257