Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Henderson goal sends Linnets back to the top

PUBLISHED: 12:39 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 17 November 2019

Chris Henderson clinched the win at Southport - and a return to the top of the table Picture: Ian Burt

Chris Henderson clinched the win at Southport - and a return to the top of the table Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town returned to top spot in the National League North after Chris Henderson's winner made it four straight league wins in a row with a 2-1 win at Southport.

Chris Henderson scored King's Lynn Town's winner which took them top of the table Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChris Henderson scored King's Lynn Town's winner which took them top of the table Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Despite an early Southport goal from Devarn Green, the never-say-die Linnets replied with a wonder goal from Adam Marriott before Henderson popped up with the winner just before the hour mark.

Green's mazy run and assured finish caught the Linnets napping and when Southport captain David Morgan drove inches wide it looked like it could be a difficult afternoon for the visitors.

But these days Lynn are a resilient squad and with their first notable chance Ryan Hawkins, stepping in for the suspended Michael Gash, saw a deflected shot cleared from his line by Zehn Mohammed, with keeper Charles Albinson beaten.

You may also want to watch:

Town levelled moments later with a goal that will be talked about for years to come. Alex Street began the move which resulted in 21 passes being made before Marriott found the top corner of Albinson's net from the edge of the box.

Street produced a fine reaction save to deny Raul Correria from two yards before Marriott almost scored from what looked an impossible angle, his effort trickling inches wide.

Town weathered the expected early home second-half storm and got the points as Sam Kelly's delightful lobbed pass picked out Henderson, who drew Albinson before sending the ball back beyond the keeper. Marriott had the ball in the net again but was ruled offside. Lynn had a let-off when Mohammed hit a post with Street beaten and deep into stoppage time Marriott did the same.

Southport: Albinson, Mohammed, Doyle, Winnard, Astles, Morgan, Green (Glynn 70), Benjamin, Correia (Oliver 66), Sampson, Bauress (Woods 66). Subs not used; Hanford, Newell. Goal: Green 3.

Lynn: Street, Barrows, Fox, Kelly (Jones 80), Ward, McAuley, Clunan, Richards, Hawkins, Marriott, Henderson (Carey 86). Subs not used: Payne, Jarvis, Bastock. Goals: Marriott 27, Henderson 51

Att: 1,257

Most Read

Meet the new landlords at the ‘best pub in Norfolk’

Pub landlords Justin McKee and Emma Byrne who have taken over The Leopard, but are still carrying on the legacy of former owner Bob. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Two cars wrecked in hit and run on residential street

A car which was involved in a hit and run in Borrowdale Drive, Sprowston. Picture: Colin Lang

Norwich cocktail bar named one of the best in the UK

Lydia DeAth samples one of Chambers Cocktail Company's drinks Credit: Joshua Patrick Photography @joshuapatrickfood

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Man taken to hospital after crash which left him trapped in vehicle

The A146 at Stockton. Fire crews were called to a crash in the village on Saturday night. Picture: Google

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two cars wrecked in hit and run on residential street

A car which was involved in a hit and run in Borrowdale Drive, Sprowston. Picture: Colin Lang

Man taken to hospital after crash which left him trapped in vehicle

The A146 at Stockton. Fire crews were called to a crash in the village on Saturday night. Picture: Google

Henderson goal sends Linnets back to the top

Chris Henderson clinched the win at Southport - and a return to the top of the table Picture: Ian Burt

‘Improved mapping’ reveals swathes of region at greater risk of flooding by 2050

Climate Central says new data shows more areas of the region could be at risk than previously feared by 2050 Picture: Climate Central

See inside vibrant 1950s terrace house on market for £190,000

A vibrant two bed end of terrace house is on the market in Norwich. Photo: William H. Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists