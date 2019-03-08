'Whatever you throw at them they always come up with something' - King's Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse

Michael Gash misses the game at Southport because of suspension Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Ian Culverhouse admits he needs to produce a Plan B this afternoon for his free-scoring King's Lynn Town team.

King's Lynn Town's Sonny Carey was on target against Leamignton in midweek Picture: Ian Burt King's Lynn Town's Sonny Carey was on target against Leamignton in midweek Picture: Ian Burt

The Linnets head to fifth-placed Southport as the league's top scorers, with 40 goals to their name, which has elevated them to the dizzy heights of second in the table.

Hot-shot Adam Marriott is the league's top scorer with 18 of them - a staggering nine in his last five league games - but he will be without partner-in-crime Michael Gash this afternoon after the big man was sent off at Bradford Park Avenue a week ago.

Gash is the master provider, and occasional scorer - his efforts brought him his sixth goal of the season in the midweek 5-2 home win over Leamington.

"I am so pleased he got his goal because he deserved that," said Culverhouse.

"He is a great foil for us up there, so we will miss him next week, but we will come up with something a little bit different and it is a chance for someone to step into his shoes and we will give it a right good go up there."

Culverhouse likes nothing more than a tactical challenge, something to test his coaching nous: so far, few have out-witted him. And so far, the ability to put square pegs into round holes and still make everything fit perfectly has worked well. Losing Gash is arguably a bit more than just a tinker, though.

"We have to think of something different because we haven't got the big outlet at the far post so we will have to be a bit clever, but these players, whatever you throw at them they always come up with something, so we will sit down and we will come up with something."

Whilst the goals for column is more than healthy, the goals against column is more concerning - Lynn have conceded 28 in 17 games. They have scored 16 in the last five league games, but conceded twice each time.

"It is something we have got to tighten up on," said Culverhouse. "It is just basics. We are not getting tight enough to people in the box and the balls are coming in to the box a little too easily as well. We can't keep scoring threes and fours to win a game of football - the old 1-0s are always good."