MATCHDAY LIVE: Solihull Moors v King’s Lynn Town

PUBLISHED: 13:39 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 10 October 2020

King's Lynn Town are at Solhull Moors Picture: Chris Lakey

King’s Lynn Town will be looking to end their first week as a National League club on a high when they visit Solihull Moors.

The Linnets have picked up four points from their opening two games – a draw at home to Yeovil in last weekend’s televised opener, followed by a dramatic 3-2 win at Maidenhead United on Tuesday.

Full-back Aaron Jones provided the assistant for Adam Marriot’s equaliser a week ago and in midweek turned goalscorer to clinch Lynn’s first three-point haul at this level.

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse will have new loan signing from Peterborough United, Kyle Barker, available. Simon Power was replaced in midweek, after scoring the first Lynn goal, with Culverhouse saying the on-loan Canaries winger had a tight groin issue, while Jamar Loza has missed the first two games, also with a groin injury. Adam Marriott continued his comeback from an ankle problem, starting the game before being replaced after 72 minutes.

Follow the action HERE!

