'I still don't even know some of the guys' names' - Norwich City loanee on huge Linnets debut

PUBLISHED: 20:20 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:36 18 January 2020

A big crowd at The Walks saw Kings Lynn Town beat closest rivals York City Picture: Brittany Woodman

Simon Power will remember his Linnets debut for a long -time - even if he didn't know the names of most of the players he lined up alongside.

The 21-year-old Norwich City youngster had his first training session with his new team-mates less than 48 hours before kick-off, but played a major role in a famous 1-0 victory over York City which stretched Lynn's lead at the top of National League North to four points - with a couple of games in hand.

It was Power's shot which was spilled by visiting keeper Pete Jameson, allowing Adam Marriott to nip in and score the only goal of the game.

Power was well aware of Marriott's scoring exploits and of fellow Canaries loanee Alfie Payne - but apart from those he was pretty much among strangers.

"An unbelievable day," said the Irishman. "I only found out the news I'd be joining at the start of the week and I only had one training session with the guys. I still don't even know some of the guys' names because I only trained with them once and on Thursday the gaffer told me I'd be starting on the left-hand side and I was so nervous coming into the game.

"It was probably the biggest game in the league and I knew it was going to be a good atmosphere, and it's not a bad start."

A crowd just over 4,000 urged Lynn over the line.

"It was surreal," added Power. "The fans were unbelievable, from the first minute to the end, they really got me going. It was my first match in a few months and I was getting fatigued towards the end but the fans kept me going and we managed to grind out an important win.

"I was nervous, just because it was such a big game, I knew what was on the line. I know how much it means to these guys to try and get into the National League next season. I knew it wasn't going to be an easy game, they beat us earlier on this season 3-0. I knew I had to go and put a show on and I feel I did that.

"It is a very good bunch of guys with an unbelievable manager who shows his faith in you to go out and express yourself on the pitch and its proved he was right.

"It is the perfect way to gel with these guys - and my confidence is even higher now going into next week."

