Linnets loanee Power wants to follow footsteps of Norwich City's young stars

Simon Power turned on the style on his King's Lynn Town debut Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Simon Power says he wants to follow in the Premier League footsteps of some of England's finest young talent during his half-season stay at The Walks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ross Barrows in action against Blyth earlier this season. Barrows is an injury doubt for the trip north Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Ross Barrows in action against Blyth earlier this season. Barrows is an injury doubt for the trip north Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Power made an immediate impact after signing a loan deal with the Linnets, starring in a crucial home win over York City last weekend.

It was the perfect introduction for the Norwich City loanee who, at 21 years old, is eager to keep learning his trade.

Power has rubbed shoulders with the likes of Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis and seen Ben Godfrey benefit from a loan spell to become a regular Premier League performer and a transfer target for some big clubs.

"I know Ben and I know he has gone on loan and proven himself, and look where he is now," said Power. "So I am looking to follow in those footsteps.

"I played with all those guys and it is just small margins between being here and getting to the first team - but saying that, it is a lot and I need to go and improve myself and I think i got off to a decent start.

"It is good football and obviously being in a team that is sitting at the top of the table - and I want to be a part of a team that is winning and that is the most important thing."

Power's arrival sparked a few days of business at The Walks, with striker Dayle Southwell signing from Halifax on Tuesday and fringe players Nathan Stewart and Harry Limb leaving the club.

Southwell is set to feature on Saturday when the Linnets make the long trip to face Lee Clark's Blyth Spartans, who are fighting for their National League North lives.

"I've had a couple of injuries but I'm ready to kick on again now and it feels that King's Lynn is the perfect place for me to do that," Southwell told the club's official web site.

"Every player wants to play in a team that are performing really well and where spirits are high. I want to do my best to help King's Lynn achieve promotion.

"I feel fresh and ready to attack the last past of the season.

"It's not just about scoring goals, I believe I can bring a lot more to the table than just that, but ultimately as a striker you want to try to score as many times as you can."

The Linnets have fitness concerns over Ross Barrows and Jordan Richards.