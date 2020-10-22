Two new signings for King’s Lynn Town
PUBLISHED: 18:26 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:26 22 October 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
King’s Lynn Town have announced two new signings.
The Linnets have signed central defender Danny Lupano, a 20-year-old centre-half on loan from Hull City for a month as well as Kairo Mitchell, a big striker who has been with Dartford in pre-season.
Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse admitted earlier this week that striker Michael Gash would be out for several months after illness and that his absence was being felt – Mitchell, 23, would appear to be the man to fill the gap.
Lupano, meanwhile. is added to a central defensive unit that has just lost Rory McAuley to suspension.
