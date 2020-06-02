Linnets can cope at next level - Ryan Jarvis

Search

02 June, 2020 - 06:00
King's Lynn Town midfielder Ryan Jarvis Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town midfielder Ryan Jarvis Picture: Ian Burt

Ryan Jarvis believes King’s Lynn Town will have nothing to fear if they are promoted this season.

The Linnets are awaiting their fate in the National League North – and that might not be known until after EFL’s final decision on their league on June 8,

Jarvis has been a major player in Lynn’s unexpected success this season, which has seen the league newcomers occupy second place in the table, just two points behind York City but, crucially, with two games in hand. The trend appears to be that matters will be settled on a points per game basis, which would suit Lynn.

And Jarvis is convinced that, after successive promotions, Lynn can handle the jump up to the National League.

“It is incredible what has happened at the club – I have played in the Conference when I was at Aldershot and there is not much to be afraid of there either,” said the 33-year-old midfielder.

“I’m not saying we would go into that league and do what we have with this one. But we have got nothing to be absolutely petrified about. You will get punished a little bit more if you make mistakes because the quality is that bit higher, and teams are a little bit fitter. Nut there is not a lot to be afraid of.

“If we do end up going up it will be a hell of an achievement for the club, and with such a good fan base behind us, they deserve it.

“It will be brilliant going into better stadiums, better attendances – for me it will be like playing on the league again and those are the games you want.”

Much will depend on the decision of the National League board over the remaining ‘sporting issues’, but Jarvis believes Lynn deserve promotion.

“I do think us and York have been top for the majority of the season,” he said. “I don’t think there is a much fairer way than points per game to decide it – that is fair enough and I don’t think many managers would argue to be honest.

“It is difficult – we have played two games less than York and they might say they’ve had to play the games and we might have played tougher opposition - but whichever way the decision goes, someone is going to have a gripe. It is such a hard decision.”

