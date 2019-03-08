Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

'It's £50 if you don't score in a season so it was a £50 goal that!' - Ryan Jarvis

PUBLISHED: 14:56 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 07 November 2019

Ryan Jarvis was on target for King's Lynn at Kidderminster Picture: Ian Burt

Ryan Jarvis was on target for King's Lynn at Kidderminster Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

Ryan Jarvis was in the money after a midweek goal - and is hoping the Linnets cash in again this weekend when they head to bottom side Bradford Park Avenue.

The one-time Norwich City striker has moved further back down the pitch as the years have gone by and goals have become harder to come by. But there was an added bonus when he scored the final goal in a 4-2 win at Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday, which took Lynn back to second in the table.

"It just dropped to me - I don't know if it came off my shin or my knee," Jarvis told the club's official web site. "It was pleasing but I was just shocked that I had scored again. It was a nice feeling. I think it saved me £50! It's £50 if you don't score in a season so it was a £50 goal that!"

It was Lynn's first league win since the beginning of September and follows a run of four draws and a defeat - but provided Lynn with a healthy lift ahead of their trip to Yorkshire.

"That will be a tough game, an ugly game," said Jarvis, 33. "I am sure they are going to make it as ugly as possible. They know we are a good football side. We have got to start to do the other side of the game better than we are."

You may also want to watch:

Lynn go in to the game second in the table, behind York and with games in hand on some of the teams closest to them.

"Even though we are still up there around the play-offs we have been off it a little bit and it is the first win since September," said Jarvis.

"Although we have been playing well now and again we have been leaking goals too easily and quite a few draws in the last couple of months. But it is a hard league and we have got 16 players that are putting a shift in every week and sometimes you are going to go through spells like that during the season.

"We have had five games without a win and hopefully that is going to kick us on again."

Jarvis has just returned from a groin injury which appears to be a problem to shake off completely.

"I am getting there," he said. "It is a tough one because it needs a lot of rest but you can't really rest an awful lot in this league when you have got Saturday and Tuesdays and to be honest I want to be out on the pitch. It is something that I will manage and I will get through it but it is a lot better than it was a few weeks ago."

Most Read

Nick Conrad stands down as Conservative candidate after rape case comments row

Nick Conrad quit BBC Radio Norfolk in the hope of becoming a Conservative MP - but has resigned his candidacy after just 24 hours. Photo: Steve Adams

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Mother and daughter wrestle with violent burglar with £2,700 ‘bulging’ in his pockets

Anthony Millward tried to steal £2,500 from K's Diner in Wells Pictures: Abigail Nicholson

Cheers! New cinema will have alcohol licence and create 15 new jobs

Movie-goers can expect a bright new interior at Great Yarmouth's former Hollywood Cinema when it re-opens as Arc Cinema before Christmas Picture: Arc Cinema

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

Nick Conrad stands down as Conservative candidate after rape case comments row

Nick Conrad quit BBC Radio Norfolk in the hope of becoming a Conservative MP - but has resigned his candidacy after just 24 hours. Photo: Steve Adams

‘It was a struggle to pay staff’ - businesses slam roadworks misery

Olsiana Cela, 32, owner of the Bay Hair salon on Earlham Road. She said business has been negatively impacted after roadworks were started on the junction next to her business. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Five men due in court on drugs charges linked to teenager’s death

Norwich Road in Wymondham. Picture Peter Walsh.

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists