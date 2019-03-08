'It's £50 if you don't score in a season so it was a £50 goal that!' - Ryan Jarvis

Ryan Jarvis was on target for King's Lynn at Kidderminster Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Ryan Jarvis was in the money after a midweek goal - and is hoping the Linnets cash in again this weekend when they head to bottom side Bradford Park Avenue.

The one-time Norwich City striker has moved further back down the pitch as the years have gone by and goals have become harder to come by. But there was an added bonus when he scored the final goal in a 4-2 win at Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday, which took Lynn back to second in the table.

"It just dropped to me - I don't know if it came off my shin or my knee," Jarvis told the club's official web site. "It was pleasing but I was just shocked that I had scored again. It was a nice feeling. I think it saved me £50! It's £50 if you don't score in a season so it was a £50 goal that!"

It was Lynn's first league win since the beginning of September and follows a run of four draws and a defeat - but provided Lynn with a healthy lift ahead of their trip to Yorkshire.

"That will be a tough game, an ugly game," said Jarvis, 33. "I am sure they are going to make it as ugly as possible. They know we are a good football side. We have got to start to do the other side of the game better than we are."

Lynn go in to the game second in the table, behind York and with games in hand on some of the teams closest to them.

"Even though we are still up there around the play-offs we have been off it a little bit and it is the first win since September," said Jarvis.

"Although we have been playing well now and again we have been leaking goals too easily and quite a few draws in the last couple of months. But it is a hard league and we have got 16 players that are putting a shift in every week and sometimes you are going to go through spells like that during the season.

"We have had five games without a win and hopefully that is going to kick us on again."

Jarvis has just returned from a groin injury which appears to be a problem to shake off completely.

"I am getting there," he said. "It is a tough one because it needs a lot of rest but you can't really rest an awful lot in this league when you have got Saturday and Tuesdays and to be honest I want to be out on the pitch. It is something that I will manage and I will get through it but it is a lot better than it was a few weeks ago."