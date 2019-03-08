Video

Ryan Jarvis looking forward to York away-day return

Ryan Jarvis battles for the ball in the first half of the FA Cup win over Alfreton Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

It's been a long journey - so far - for Ryan Jarvis.

Ryan Jarvis in his days as a York City player Picture: PA Ryan Jarvis in his days as a York City player Picture: PA

A precocious Premier League talent in his teens, Jarvis has a CV of which to be proud. He wore the shirts of Norwich City, Leyton Orient, Walsall, Torquay and York City - among others - before moving into non-league.

At the age of 33, Jarvis is still going strong. These days he's a holding midfielder, his experience playing a major role in King's Lynn Town's promotion to the National League North last season.

These days he's given the odd rest day as manager Ian Culverhouse makes the very best use of his resources at The Walks. But Fakenham-born Jarvis will be itching to play a major role when Lynn walk out at one of his old hunting grounds on Saturday - York City's Bootham Crescent. York are due to move into a new home any time soon, so this will be the last chance for many to take in the atmosphere of one of the game's traditional old homes.

And Jarvis - who played in the 2014 League Two play-off semi-finals for the Minstermen - can't wait to renew acquaintances.

Ryan Jarvis in action in the super play-off final at Warrington last season which earned the Linnets promotion Picture: Ian Burt Ryan Jarvis in action in the super play-off final at Warrington last season which earned the Linnets promotion Picture: Ian Burt

"I am looking forward to it," he said. "I had a good first season there and we reached the play-offs, so it will be nice to go back there. "It is a shame that they are actually at this level. It was League Two back then so they have dropped a coupe of levels and it is disappointing for a club of that size.

"There are some lovely members behind the scenes at York. It is a shame for them to be at this level but obviously they are building again. It is just a lovely place - it's a bit like Norfolk really, it felt like home. They are a strong team for this league, a massive club for this level. They are getting good gates as well so there will be a good atmosphere.

"They're going to a brand new stadium so it will be lovely to get to play there again - it is a nice old stadium."

Sentiment aside, York top the table and are favourites for promotion and while Lynn - a point behind in third - have caused a few surprises this season, a win on their travels today would arguably top the lot, which is why they travel with a feeling they have nothing to lose.

"It will be tough, but we are all looking forward to it," added Jarvis. "They have set their stall out early in the season and are obviously doing very well away from home."

However, Lynn's away record - eight points from five outings - is better than York's home record of seven from five, and Tuesday's night 2-1 FA Cup replay win over Alfreton not only ended a run of three draws, but came after an impressive performance.

"If we can play like we did in spells tonight, 100pc we will go there and attack the game," said Jarvis.

Ryan Jarvis and Aaron Jones, right, share a joke at training Picture: Ian Burt Ryan Jarvis and Aaron Jones, right, share a joke at training Picture: Ian Burt

"They are under pressure there - at home they are expected to win their games. A newly-promoted side is not expected to go there and win the game but we have got full belief that we can go there and definitely upset them."

Third beating first wouldn't usually be placed in the upset category, but Lynn's start to the campaign, and the style in which it has been achieved, has taken many by surprise - but not necessarily by all those within the dressing room.

"We have come into this league this year and we are underdogs in most games, if not every game and we have set such a high bar and a high standard. I think the fans, the chairman and ourselves, as soon as we drop below that it's like 'the boys aren't playing well'. You are going to go through little ruts throughout the season and it is how you respond to them. I think we have had three poor games and we have just hit the levels that we have hit. Tonight (against Alfreton) we were at it, we were in people's faces, we moved the ball quickly and I think it just shows that when we are at it and when we play like that we will play any team off the park, as long as we compete physically with the other side, and I thought we were superb.

"I am not surprised at some of the football we have played because I know the group of players we have got and there are some very good players in that changing room, and there are players in there who can play higher, 100pc there is.

"I am not surprised at the football we have played, I am just surprised maybe at our league position because going up a league you always think next season is going to be really tough and we have had some tough games, but I just think we have realised that after 11 games we have set a standard, we know what league is about, we know is the changing room where our goal is at. We look at the league and we know what to expect and we know where we can reach."