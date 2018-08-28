Linnets can have few complaints after defeat on the road

Plenty for King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse and assistant Paul Bastock to ponder following the Linnets' defeat at Rushden & Diamonds. Picture: Matthew Usher

King’s Lynn Town can have few complaints following this defeat to AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite the Linnets controlling possession for much of the game Tom Lorraine’s first half goal was enough to ensure a home victory which tightened up further the intriguing battle between a handful of teams vying for the end of season play-off positions.

The Hayden Road pitch, which had passed a morning inspection, was heavily sanded and, combined with a strong and gusty wind, a flowing game of Southern League football was never on the cards.

Home Keeper Ben Heath was in early action, producing a scrambled stop to deny Ryan Fryatt following a Michael Clunan free kick.

Diamonds Declan Rogers tested Alex Street from distance and Zac Reynolds fired wide following home pressure.

The busy Adam Marriott curled wide from the angle before Rogers again tested Street from a free kick which saw the Lynn man produce a fine diving save to turn the ball away.

Minutes later however Street was helpless to prevent Lorraine giving the home team the lead as the hardworking front man took full advantage of some slack Town defending to plant the ball into the visiting net.

The Linnets could, and maybe should, have gone in level though as Michael Gash contrived to hit the base of the post from close in when it looked easier to score after a Frazer Blake–Tracy corner.

Marriott dragged a shot wide following some neat footwork and some determined defending by Alex Collard denied Craig Parker twice in the space of a few seconds as the Linnets continued to press for the leveller.

On the hour manager Ian Culverhouse made a double change that saw the introduction of Ryan Hawkins and Chris Henderson to the fray. The move gave Town even more of a stranglehold on proceedings and it seemed only a matter of time before the continuous pressure would tell.

Hawkins chanced his arm from distance but the effort cleared Heath’s bar and Gash’s first time effort bobbled wide of its intended target.

Deep into stoppage time Hawkins again curled a shot well wide of the Diamonds goal, which summed up perfectly a highly frustrating afternoon for the Linnets and a sizeable travelling support.

AFC Rusden & Diamonds: Heath, Reynolds, Ashton, Collard, Dolman, Rogers, Curtis (Westbrook), Farrell, Lorraine (Bowen), Diamond, Hicks. Unused subs: Dean, Acquaye, Johnson.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Robinson (Jarvis), Blake–Tracy, Richards, Fraytt, McAuley, Clunan, Parker (Henderson), Gash, Marriott, Mellors–Blair (Hawkins). Unused subs: Kerins, Bastock (GK).

Referee: Mr Richard Eley

Attendance: 614