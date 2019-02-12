Search

‘It’s all about momentum and at the moment we have plenty of that’ - King’s Lynn Town boss

PUBLISHED: 10:46 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 08 March 2019

Striker Adam Marriott has scored in each of King's Lynn Town's last three games, much to the delight of Ian Culverhouse Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood

It’s one of football’s biggest cliches that every game is a tough one – but at least in the Southern Premier Central League it’s got more than a degree of truth.

Not often does a weekend pass without King’s Lynn Town facing a team with something to fight for – and quite often, a team looking to challenge the Linnets for their coveted play-off position.

A week ago Coalville Town were at The Walks, bristling with pre-match muscle-flexing bravado only to be whipped into submission by a team that has decided it will no longer take any prisoners. Lynn were ruthless, brilliant, their game management as much a delight as their disciplined composure and finishing of the highest order. Coalville beat a much quieter retreat after being beaten 4-1 – and then, in midweek, they went to Kettering – league leaders title favourites – and beat them 3-2.

And that’s why Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse is driving home a familiar message to his players as he looks to fend off all challengers. Lynn are third in the table – second in the group of four who will contest the end-of-season lottery – but Culverhouse isn’t accepting anything but their best possible finish.

The latest chance to add another three points to the pot comes at Rushall Olympic – 15th in the table and one of that group that has neither promotion pretensions nor relegation fears.

Lynn head there with three consecutive wins under their belts, with nine scored and just one conceded – the foundation on which to build.

“It’s all about momentum and at the moment we have plenty of that heading into Saturday,” said Culverhouse. “We know our value, we know we can trust each other and the players are working extremely hard to make sure they pick up results.

“The players who have been playing want to continue the momentum that we’re on and some of the guys that get a chance to play will certainly want to stake their claim for a place in the team. We’ve got good competition throughout the squad.”

Rushall go into the game after a 1-0 win at Hitchin last weekend.

“They are a good side and their victory at Hitchin shows that,” said Culverhouse. “There’s no room for complacency and we will need to be on it from the very first whistle.”

