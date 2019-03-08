Search

King's Lynn maintain 100pc summer record with win at Braintree

PUBLISHED: 14:12 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 28 July 2019

Frontman Michael Gash working hard in pre-season. Picture: Ian Burt

Frontman Michael Gash working hard in pre-season. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town maintained their 100pc pre-season record when they came through their biggest test of the summer.

The Linnets headed to Braintree Town on the back of four convincing wins ahead of their National League North opener at Guiseley next Saturday.

Second-half goals from Michael Gash and Aaron Jones made it five against a side which will ply its trade in National League South following relegation last season.

Gash opened the scoring in the 65th minute, against one of his former clubs, and three minutes later Jones doubled the advantage with a deflected shot.

Lynn's final warm-up game is at The Walks on Tuesday night when Charlton Under-23s are the visitors.

Dereham Town beat neighbours Mattishall 5-0 in the Tony Barker Cup at Aldiss Park.

The Magpies, who included new signing Toby Hilliard, who had featured for Lynn in pre-season, went ahead through Charlie Clarke, with Eoin McQuaid, David Hinton, Ryan Crisp and Clarke again getting the rest.

Thurlow Nunn First Division Great Yarmouth Town drew 0-0 at home to Premier Division Norwich United.

Bloaters manager Rob McCombe tweeted: "Lots of positives today - but something special seeing five 16-year-olds stepping into TN level football and looking so confident. Proud coach tonight! Super squad performance."

Wroxham beat Welsh visitors Risca United 5-1.

Swaffham Town - promoted to the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division last season - were beaten 4-0 away to Deeping Rangers, who finished second in the UCL Premier League last season.

It was a good run-out for the Pedlars but there was a lack of finishing and control over the last touch. Two goals were leaked in each half and the scoreline was perhaps not a true reflection of the game, in which both sides played entertaining football, Rangers picking off their opportunities better.

Tom Wright and Ben Thompson were on target in the first half as First Division Mulbarton Wanderers beat Coggeshall United 2-0 at Mulberry Park. Mulbarton are at home to Norwich Ceyms on Tuesday night. First Division newcomers Sheringham host Acle on Tuesday in their final friendly.

