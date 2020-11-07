Search

Advanced search

Live

MATCHDAY LIVE!: Follow King’s Lynn Town at Port Vale in the FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 13:31 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 07 November 2020

King's Lynn Town travl to Port Vale for the first round of the FA Cup Image: Tony Thrussell

King's Lynn Town travl to Port Vale for the first round of the FA Cup Image: Tony Thrussell

Archant

King’s Lynn Town pits their wits against League Two Port Vale in the first round of the FA Cup today.

The National League Linnets head to Burslem with little to lose – and much to gain.

First round winners will now receive £16,972 after the initial allocation of £22,629 was split to allow losing teams to be awarded £5,657.

Lynn ended a four-game losing run with a fine home win over Woking a week ago. Manager Ian Culverhouse is still without right-back Aaron Jones (knee) while striker Kairo Mitchell is cup-tied.

Port Vale are seventh in League Two after three wins in a row, the latest last weekend’s 2-0 triumph at Southend United.

There will be no extra-time and no replay in first round games: if it is level at 90 minutes it will immediately go to a penalty shoot-out.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Thai restaurant named among best in country for third year in a row

Belle and Kim Steggles at Bann Thai in Cromer, which has won the Good Food Award for best restaurant for the third year in a row. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Mother’s heart-rending tribute to ‘smart, happy, smiley’ son, 8, who died in hospital

Charlie Goodwin, from Harleston, died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in 2019. Picture: Goodwin family

Which shops are staying open in former Chapelfield centre?

Chantry Place, formerly Chapelfield shopping centre, has announced which shops are remaining open during lockdown. Pic: supplied

Boat sinks on Broads

The Broads Authority was made aware of the sunken boat on October 27. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

Twenty people are being treated for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shock as BBC presenter announces retirement live on air

Wally Webb shocked BBC Radio Norfolk listeners on Saturday morning by announcing his retirement Photo: Bill Smith

Climate protest teen vows to stay up 100ft crane until he gets ‘mild hypothermia’

Alex Sidney, Extinction Rebellion protester up the crane on the construction site in Duke Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

STARTING XIs: Rupp and Gibson both missing for City against Swans

Kenny McLean starts for Norwich against Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

MATCHDAY LIVE!: Follow King’s Lynn Town at Port Vale in the FA Cup

King's Lynn Town travl to Port Vale for the first round of the FA Cup Image: Tony Thrussell

MATCHDAY LIVE: Clash of Championship high-flyers as City take on Swansea

Norwich City are back in action at Carrow Road this afternoon, as they take on Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images