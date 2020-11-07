Live

MATCHDAY LIVE!: Follow King’s Lynn Town at Port Vale in the FA Cup

King's Lynn Town travl to Port Vale for the first round of the FA Cup Image: Tony Thrussell Archant

King’s Lynn Town pits their wits against League Two Port Vale in the first round of the FA Cup today.

The National League Linnets head to Burslem with little to lose – and much to gain.

First round winners will now receive £16,972 after the initial allocation of £22,629 was split to allow losing teams to be awarded £5,657.

Lynn ended a four-game losing run with a fine home win over Woking a week ago. Manager Ian Culverhouse is still without right-back Aaron Jones (knee) while striker Kairo Mitchell is cup-tied.

Port Vale are seventh in League Two after three wins in a row, the latest last weekend’s 2-0 triumph at Southend United.

There will be no extra-time and no replay in first round games: if it is level at 90 minutes it will immediately go to a penalty shoot-out.