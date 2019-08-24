Search

Norwich City loanee determined to make a big impression with Linnets

24 August, 2019 - 06:00
Alfie Payne is ready to take his chance and shine with King's Lynn Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alfie Payne is ready to take his chance and shine with King's Lynn Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Alfie Payne is ready to seize his opportunity with King's Lynn Town.

The on-loan Norwich City midfielder has had to bide his time since joining the Linnets but after being handed his first start last weekend he rewarded manager Ian Culverhouse's faith with a fine strike in the 3-0 win at highly-fancied Telford.

Having been handed a start Payne isn't about to relinquish that shirt easily.

"I appreciate after the lads did so well last year that they were going to be given a chance and when the team is winning and you have to accept that the team is unlikely to change," said Payne, who is likely to start against Curzon Ashton this afternoon at The Walks (kick-off 3pm).

"It's just about staying patient and believing in myself that when I get the chance that I will take it.

"It's now about trying to keep the shirt and doing the best I can for King's Lynn and trying to get us the results we can.

"I would love to play at home - I've had to sit out the last two home games. The atmosphere is great and it's a lovely ground - we will see what happens."

Payne admits he is used to playing more of a defensive role having come through the ranks at Norwich but believes he can also have an impact higher up the pitch.

"I think I'm quite versatile - I can do the defensive work in midfield but if the gaffer needs me to play a bit further forward and try and produce something I think I can do that as well," added the 19-year-old, who is due to stay with the Linnets for the whole season although Norwich have a recall option in January.

"I always joke with my parents that I always seem to score loads in training but I haven't found the back of the net as much in games.

"I'm used to playing a more defensive role but the gaffer gave me a bit of licence to get forward (against Telford) and it paid off."

The Linnets have made an excellent start to life in the Vanarama National League North. Culverhouse's side have bounced back from the opening day reverse at Guiseley to make it four games unbeaten, which has lifted them to third in the embryonic league table.

Payne believes Lynn have got enough quality to maintain their impressive start.

"They are a great bunch of lads on and off the pitch," he added. "On the pitch they are technical, which really suits me, and they play good football and that's what I like to do - it's the perfect fit really."

