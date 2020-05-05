National League waiting for EFL to make the next move

The National League is likely to wait on the next move of the English Football League (EFL), with no decision made until next week at the earliest.

Clubs have been asked for their views on sporting the sporting matters following the official ending of the season and the league’s board met on Tuesday to hear views from 65 of the 68 clubs that make up its three divisions. The National League wants to keep its two promotion places into the EFL, while some of its clubs haven’t ruled out the possibility of play-offs – but a final decision cannot be made until the EFL have confirmed its own plans. The board has the option of expunging all results and following the same pattern as steps three to seven of the non-league system while they will also consider the points-per-game calculation, favoured by the Linnets. All matches have to be played before June 2 unless the league seeks an extension from the FA Council.