Culverhouse gets his man as King’s Lynn Town announce new signing
PUBLISHED: 22:53 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 22:53 27 March 2020
Ian Burt Photography
King’s Lynn Town - despite the uncertainty in the world of football – have made a new signing.
The Linnets have swooped for Buxton defender Alex Brown,
The 21-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at The Walks and, should the current National League North season - under suspension because of the coronavirus – recommence would be eligible to play.
Brown came through the junior ranks at Sheffield United. He had a short spell at Northern Counties East League side Hallam before moving to Sheffield FC.
The youngster played for the England C team in Dublin during the summer of 2018 and joined Buxton at the start of last season after impressing in pre-season, making 47.
Another England C appearance followed last June in Estonia.