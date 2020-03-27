Culverhouse gets his man as King’s Lynn Town announce new signing

Ian Culverhouse has been tracking Alex Brown Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

King’s Lynn Town - despite the uncertainty in the world of football – have made a new signing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve has invested in the future Picture: Ian Burt King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve has invested in the future Picture: Ian Burt

The Linnets have swooped for Buxton defender Alex Brown,

The 21-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at The Walks and, should the current National League North season - under suspension because of the coronavirus – recommence would be eligible to play.

Brown came through the junior ranks at Sheffield United. He had a short spell at Northern Counties East League side Hallam before moving to Sheffield FC.

The youngster played for the England C team in Dublin during the summer of 2018 and joined Buxton at the start of last season after impressing in pre-season, making 47.

Another England C appearance followed last June in Estonia.