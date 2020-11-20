Ex-Norwich City defender signs for King’s Lynn Town
PUBLISHED: 10:21 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 20 November 2020
Ian Burt Photography
King’s Lynn Town have confirmed the signing of former Norwich City youth team player Kyle Callan-McFadden.
The Linnets have been granted international clearance for the 25-year-old, who will go straight into the squad for Lynn’s National League home game against Diver Athletic on Saturday.
Callan-McFadden – a member of the Canaries FA Youth Cup winning team of 2013 – has been a long-time target for Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse.
The defender, who has just left League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers, watched the Linnets win at Barnet in midweek, having warmed up with the squad prior to kick-off.
