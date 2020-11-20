Breaking

Ex-Norwich City defender signs for King’s Lynn Town

King’s Lynn Town have confirmed the signing of former Norwich City youth team player Kyle Callan-McFadden.

New King's Lynn Town signing Kyle Callan-McFadden Picture: Ian Burt New King's Lynn Town signing Kyle Callan-McFadden Picture: Ian Burt

The Linnets have been granted international clearance for the 25-year-old, who will go straight into the squad for Lynn’s National League home game against Diver Athletic on Saturday.

Callan-McFadden – a member of the Canaries FA Youth Cup winning team of 2013 – has been a long-time target for Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse.

The defender, who has just left League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers, watched the Linnets win at Barnet in midweek, having warmed up with the squad prior to kick-off.