King’s Lynn Town pair agree new deals at The Walks

PUBLISHED: 15:10 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 22 May 2020

King's Lynn Town keeper Alex Street has signed a new deal Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town keeper Alex Street has signed a new deal Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

King’s Lynn Town have completed a busy week of business by confirming new deals for another two of their first team squad.

Ryan Hawkins is to stay at King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian BurtRyan Hawkins is to stay at King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt

Right-sided player Ryan Hawkins and popular goalkeeper Alex Street have both reached agreements to return to The Walks for the 2020/21 league campaign.

Linnets director of football Rob Back said: “I’m really pleased to get both Ryan and Alex on board for the new season – which will be in the National League or National League North, depending on the outcome of discussions over how to end the current suspended season.

“Both of them are parts of the jigsaw we have been looking to put together for a few weeks and to get both of their deals over the line in the past few days is pleasing.

“The football department, along with the chairman, are continuing to work hard behind the scenes in formulating plans for season 2020/21 and we continue to make good progress on various fronts.”

Street moved to The Walks shortly after club’s reformation in 2010 and has been at the club ever since, being involved in Town’s ride from level five to their current level two.

Street has also held a dual registration whilst at Lynn which saw him see service with Wisbech, Spalding, Deeping Rangers and Leiston.

The 28-year-old – who won the Southern League Golden Glove Award for the most clean sheets in 2018-19 – has made over 450 appearances for the Linnets, amassing over 130 clean sheets in the process.

Hawkins, 25, joined the club in November 2016 having spent many season’ in the Norwich City academy set-up before joining Dereham Town at the age of 16, scoring 24 goals in the 2014/15 season. Hawkins moved on to St Neots Town before his move to The Walks for an undisclosed fee. He was loaned to Dereham Town for two months at the beginning of the current season.

The announcement of the two deals comes shortly after Aaron Jones agreed to stay on for another season. Defender Chris Smith and midfielder Sonny Carey have also agreed new deals, to add to those signed by Rory McAuley and Chris Henderson. Lynn have also signed left-sided player Alex Brown from Buxton, while they have allowed left back Nathan Fox and central defender Ryan Fryatt to leave.

