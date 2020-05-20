Search

Advanced search

King’s Lynn Town defender signs new deal

PUBLISHED: 10:29 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 20 May 2020

King's Lynn Town defender Aaron Jones Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town defender Aaron Jones Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

King’s Lynn Town defender Aaron Jones has signed a new deal with the club for next season.

You may also want to watch:

The 26-year-old started 28 of Lynn’s 32 National League North games this season, when he made the right-back position his own.

Jones, born in Great Yarmouth and a former Ipswich Town youth team player, joins team-mates Chris Smith and Sonny Carey in agreeing new contracts. He joined Lynn in 2018 after returning from playing in the United States.

Lynn’s director of football Rob Back said: “It goes without saying that Ian (Culverhouse), Paul (Bastock) and myself are delighted that Aaron has agreed to return to the football club. He is a great asset for us and we are all looking forward to working with him again when we can. As I said last week these are very unusual times for everyone, not least football clubs and in particular at The Walks , where we still find ourselves waiting for answers from the National League. However, we are all of the opinion that we have to make plans for next season and that is why we felt it important that we got Aaron on board and ready to go when the time arrives.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Risk of more coronavirus spikes prompts call to learn lessons from Norfolk response

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor (left) and opposition Labour leader Steve Morphew (right). Picture: Neil Perry/Norfolk County Council/Denise Bradley

‘I returned with a smile on my face’ - N&N nurse back to work after coronavirus recovery

Lisa Stokes, a deputy nurse at the NNUH, has spoken of her experiences after contracting coronavirus. Picture: NNUH

Hottest day of the year expected as thunderstorms loom

Norfolk is expected to have its hottest day of the year on May 20 , and thunderstorms could follow on May 21. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man knocked unconscious during disturbance in seaside village

Police were called to The Craft in Winterton on Sunday (May 17) where a man had been knocked unconscious following a disturbance. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘I returned with a smile on my face’ - N&N nurse back to work after coronavirus recovery

Lisa Stokes, a deputy nurse at the NNUH, has spoken of her experiences after contracting coronavirus. Picture: NNUH

Man knocked unconscious during disturbance in seaside village

Police were called to The Craft in Winterton on Sunday (May 17) where a man had been knocked unconscious following a disturbance. Picture: Google Maps.

Some public toilets on Norfolk coast to reopen - but stay away message remains

The public toilets in Lushers Passage, Sheringham, are among those which will reopen on May 22. Inset: North Norfolk District COuncil leader Sarah Butikofer. Pictures: Archant/NNDC

Store manager sets running challenge to help boost NHS during the virus outbreak

Chris Frary Picture: Central England Co-op
Drive 24