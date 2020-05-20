King’s Lynn Town defender signs new deal

King’s Lynn Town defender Aaron Jones has signed a new deal with the club for next season.

The 26-year-old started 28 of Lynn’s 32 National League North games this season, when he made the right-back position his own.

Jones, born in Great Yarmouth and a former Ipswich Town youth team player, joins team-mates Chris Smith and Sonny Carey in agreeing new contracts. He joined Lynn in 2018 after returning from playing in the United States.

Lynn’s director of football Rob Back said: “It goes without saying that Ian (Culverhouse), Paul (Bastock) and myself are delighted that Aaron has agreed to return to the football club. He is a great asset for us and we are all looking forward to working with him again when we can. As I said last week these are very unusual times for everyone, not least football clubs and in particular at The Walks , where we still find ourselves waiting for answers from the National League. However, we are all of the opinion that we have to make plans for next season and that is why we felt it important that we got Aaron on board and ready to go when the time arrives.”