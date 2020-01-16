Breaking

Culverhouse contract boost for King's Lynn Town

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Ian Culverhouse has signed a new contract with King's Lynn Town.

The Linnets boss has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal, taking him up to the end of the 2020-21 season - 48 hours before one of the club's biggest home game in years.

Culverhouse is in his second spell in charge at The Walks having taken over as manager, following the departure of Gary Setchell, in February 2017.

The former Norwich City player and assistant manager led Lynn to second place in the Southern League Premier Division in 2018 and an unsuccessful play-off final appearance, before a controversial exit from The Walks. He took over at Grantham but left for personal reasons and in a shock move, returned to Lynn in November 2018. He led the Linnets through a successful play-off final and super final at Warrington to a place in the National League North.

Lynn - unbeaten at home in the league since Culverhouse's return - have upset the odds and currently sit top of the table, a point ahead of York City who visit The Walks on Saturday.

The 55-year-old's CV includes 369 appearances for Norwich and a coaching career alongside Paul Lambert at Colchester, Norwich and Aston Villa. He was appointed assistant manager at Dagenham & Redbridge in January 2016.