Linnets’ National League season null and void - reports

Could that be it for King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse, right, and assistant Paul Bastock? Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

King’s Lynn Town’s season could be over - but it is unclear what happens next in the National League North.

Reports claim the National League have voted to end their season now due to the coronavirus crisis, declaring the season null and void with immediate effect.

But that decision now has to be ratified during talks with the FA - and confirm who goes up and down.

The Linnets are second in the table two points behind York City but with two games in hand.

There is only one automatic promotion place, with the second being decided by play-offs. If a points per game ration was applied, then Lynn would be top - and owner Stephen Cleeve is adamant that is the logical step.

In the National League, current leaders Barrow, along with second placed Harrogate Town, would be promoted to League Two, while Fylde and Chorley would be relegated to the National League North.

But if the EFL season fails to reach a conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic and no teams are relegated or promoted, the proposal means League Two would have 26 clubs next season.

All professional football has been suspended until April 30, at the earliest, but the Premier League and EFL have already decided they want to complete their season’s fixtures in some form or another and no matter how long it would take.

The National League stance is very different.