Linnets’ season suspended indefinitely - but no decision on final outcomes

PUBLISHED: 16:42 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 31 March 2020

King's Lynn Town - still awaiting a final decision on how the season finishes Picture: Chris Lakey

King’s Lynn Town’s season has now been suspended indefinitely by officials at the National League – but there is still no decision on how the season actually finishes.

The decision was contained in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon.

It read: “The National League Board met earlier today and has reviewed its prior decision to suspend the competition until at least 3rd April 2020.

“In consideration of the very serious and unprecedented national public health emergency caused by the coronavirus, the Board has taken the decision to suspend the National League, National League North and National League South competitions indefinitely.

“The National League is currently obtaining specialist legal advice, is consulting regularly with The Football Association and other stakeholders, and is committed to involving its member clubs in a pending decision on how best to conclude the 2019/20 season.”

Lynn are currently second in National League North.

