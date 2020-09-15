Could King’s Lynn Town be allowed 1,000 fans for National League opener against Yeovil?

Could King's Lynn be allowed up to 1,000 fans for their National League Premier opening match at home to Yeovil on October 3? Picture: Archant Archant

The National League has asked the government for permission to start their season on October 3 with fans in attendance.

Chairman of the National League Brian Barwick has written to the government asking for clubs to be allowed up to 1,000 fans when the season kicks off next month as long as social distancing and other Covid secure measures are in place.

If the plans are given the go-ahead then Lynn would be able to have fans attend their first match at National League Premier level against Yeovil.

The statement said: “The Chairman of the National League, Brian Barwick, has today written to The Rt Hon Oliver Dowden CBE MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to ask the government to carefully consider how its pending decision on the return of fans to football grounds will affect its clubs, their employees, and local communities.

“The National League has also asked the government for permission to commence the new season on October 3 with fans in attendance with social distancing and other Covid secure measures in place.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, the National League has closely adhered to Government policy and fully recognises the overwhelming necessity to protect people’s health and well-being. Following the prime minister’s announcement on July 17 that the government intended to bring back audiences in stadia from October each club has started to prepare for the 2020-21 season.

“The National League has set the start date as October 3, which is when 24 clubs would be due to play their first league match and a further 43 clubs are involved FA Cup ties.

“In readiness for the safe return of spectators, National League clubs have calculated their ground’s new socially-distanced capacity. Whilst crowds could be accommodated up to a level of 20-30 percent of each stadium’s normal capacity in accordance with the Sports Grounds Safety Authority guidance, the National League has asked the Government to allow up to 1,000 spectators in all grounds from October as a temporary solution that is validated by the government’s approved pilot events conducted in September.

“Brian Barwick commented: ‘The National League restart depends upon crowds being allowed back in stadiums as live attendance is our clubs’ largest source of income.

“‘The Government urgently needs to set out a credible pathway for the safe return of supporters, and to ensure our football clubs can continue to function, and to perform their significant role in the sporting life of the country.

“‘We are proud to be a national competition with strong local connections.’”