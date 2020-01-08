"We will name and shame you in the programme" - chairman threatens football ticket cheats

Linnets Chairman Stephen Cleeve. Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

A football club chairman has threatened adult supporters buying concession tickets to pay back what they owe or be named and shamed in the programme and banned from future matches.

We have completed our research into "fans" that have bought Under 16 and kids tickets it turns out that many of them are well over 18 and in some cases have been using Carer passes when going in alone. We have a list and those who are guilty have one chance now to DM me 1/2 — Stephen Cleeve (@StephenCleeve) January 7, 2020

King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve said in a series of tweets that the club had identified around 20 fans who had been purchasing under-16 tickets or using carer passes to gain admission alone.

Mr Cleeve has offered the supporters a chance to message him on Twitter or contact the club to arrange a payment before its next home game against York City on Saturday, January 18.

If the supporters identified do not arrange a payment and promise never to do it again, Mr Cleeve has said their names will be listed in the programme at the York game and they will be banned from that match onwards.

A club spokesman said: "Some people have found a bit of a glitch in the system and have been fiddling their way into the ground on significantly reduced admission. We just want everyone to have a fair deal."

agree to pay off what they should have paid (we may agree a payment plan) and promise never to do it again. If you don't we will name and shame those fans in the York programme and you will be denied entry to that game and future games. It is not fair on loyal fans who pay — Stephen Cleeve (@StephenCleeve) January 7, 2020

He added that some of those abusing the system were paying as little as £2 per match, which he said was costing the club thousands of pounds in revenue.

In his tweets Mr Cleeve said "we won't miss the revenue" but added that the practice was "not fair on loyal fans who pay".

The club was notified of the issue by some supporters who raised concerns, and made up the list of abusers by searching its ticketing database which requires supporters' to give their name and date of birth.

The list is around "20 fans" many of them well known to some of you anyway we won't miss the revenue — Stephen Cleeve (@StephenCleeve) January 7, 2020

The club's spokesman said those on the list where people who for example had been born in 1970 but bought an under-16 ticket several times without buying an adult one for themselves.

An adult ticket in the grandstand at The Walks cost £17, while an under-16 ticket costs £2, and carers are allowed to visit for free when accompanying a disabled person.

King's Lynn currently sit top of National League North, four points clear of second placed York City with a game in hand, following last Saturday's 3-0 win over Spennymoor Town.