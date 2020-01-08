Search

Advanced search

"We will name and shame you in the programme" - chairman threatens football ticket cheats

PUBLISHED: 13:07 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 08 January 2020

Linnets Chairman Stephen Cleeve. Picture: Ian Burt

Linnets Chairman Stephen Cleeve. Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

A football club chairman has threatened adult supporters buying concession tickets to pay back what they owe or be named and shamed in the programme and banned from future matches.

King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve said in a series of tweets that the club had identified around 20 fans who had been purchasing under-16 tickets or using carer passes to gain admission alone.

Mr Cleeve has offered the supporters a chance to message him on Twitter or contact the club to arrange a payment before its next home game against York City on Saturday, January 18.

If the supporters identified do not arrange a payment and promise never to do it again, Mr Cleeve has said their names will be listed in the programme at the York game and they will be banned from that match onwards.

A club spokesman said: "Some people have found a bit of a glitch in the system and have been fiddling their way into the ground on significantly reduced admission. We just want everyone to have a fair deal."

You may also want to watch:

He added that some of those abusing the system were paying as little as £2 per match, which he said was costing the club thousands of pounds in revenue.

In his tweets Mr Cleeve said "we won't miss the revenue" but added that the practice was "not fair on loyal fans who pay".

The club was notified of the issue by some supporters who raised concerns, and made up the list of abusers by searching its ticketing database which requires supporters' to give their name and date of birth.

The club's spokesman said those on the list where people who for example had been born in 1970 but bought an under-16 ticket several times without buying an adult one for themselves.

An adult ticket in the grandstand at The Walks cost £17, while an under-16 ticket costs £2, and carers are allowed to visit for free when accompanying a disabled person.

King's Lynn currently sit top of National League North, four points clear of second placed York City with a game in hand, following last Saturday's 3-0 win over Spennymoor Town.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Police crack down on ‘appalling’ parking near school

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk duo set for stardom on Couples Come Dine With Me

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

All cyclists fined for riding on pavements in Norfolk in a year caught in one town

A total of 23 cyclists have been fined £50 for riding on the pavement in Norfolk over the last three years, 16 of which were in Watton. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

All cyclists fined for riding on pavements in Norfolk in a year caught in one town

A total of 23 cyclists have been fined £50 for riding on the pavement in Norfolk over the last three years, 16 of which were in Watton. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Police crack down on ‘appalling’ parking near school

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk library to celebrate 20th anniversary

Downham Market Library will be hosting an event to mark its 20th birthday. Picture: GettyImages

Trains cancelled after fatality on line

Great Northern said trains have been cancelled between King's Lynn and Ely Picture: Ian Burt

First of Greater Anglia’s new Inter City trains runs from Norwich station

First of the Greater Anglia's new Inter City trains running from Norwich Railway Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists