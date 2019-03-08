Gash - on THAT goal... and playing alongside Adam Marriott

Michael Gash begins the celebrations after scoring Lynn's late winner Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Michael Gash will be forever remembered as the man whose goal clinched promotion - and says he would have swapped all his goals this season just for that magic moment.

Trademark Michael Gash Picture: Ian Burt Trademark Michael Gash Picture: Ian Burt

Gash's sublime strike minutes from the end of extra-time clinched Lynn's promotion to National League North, the perfect accompaniment to strike partner Adam Marriott's late penalty which drew Lynn level and forced the match into another 30 minutes of tension.

It was Gash's 11th goal in the promotion campaign - and the sweetest.

"It just opened up for me and I put it in that bottom corner, on target, hard," he said. "My wife, two kids, mum and dad and sister were in the stand - that's why I ran over there.

"I would have scored none all season just to get that feeling, just to get the winner today. I can't describe how happy I am. I am going to have a massive smile on my face all week."

Gash is so often the foil for golden boot winner Marriott and was quick to praise the man with 24 league goals to his name.

"As a striker I want to get as many as Mazz but I am not going to, we are a little bit different." he said.

"Mazz is brilliant. His goals have been vital. I haven't got as many as I would like but I feel that when I go out on the pitch as long as I help team I will go home happy, even if I haven't scored,"

Playing alongside Marriott is, says Gash "easy".

"You just know he is going to be there," he said. "He is going to play off me. My flick-ons aren't always going to go to him. He is going to try to get on them, but seven, eight times out of 10 he is roughly in the right area. Usually he gets there first and he has scored quite a few goals off it. Last week he got one, obviously he won the penalty today from it.

"He is just brilliant, a natural finisher, his movement, he is sharp. All the players have played a massive part this season, but his goals have got him right up there."

The promotion clincher came a week after a play-off final victory which, in normal circumstances, would have taken Lynn up.

"Last week we were happy but a little bit down, but to come here, a long way from home and the amount of fans we brought, and everyone associated with the club, everyone deserves it. I am just so happy."