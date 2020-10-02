Ian Culverhouse may be short of support in his dug-out – but there will be a welcome face at The Walks for the game against Yeovil. Culverhouse’s assistant manager Paul Bastock, his director of football, Rob Back, and his team captain Michael Clunan are all suspended for transgressions at the end of the last campaign. But the Lynn boss has revealed that popular striker Michael Gash, who is recovering from an illness that saw him end up in hospital, will be at the game. “I’ve heard that Gashy is going to be here Saturday so that will be great for the boys to see him, and it will be a big lift for us,” said Culverhouse. “It is good for the dressing room and pass on his experience of being in this league and it is going to work wonders for us, and we probably need as much help as we can in a way so I’m glad he is turning up.” Bastock, Back and Clunan will be Culverhouse’s ‘eyes from above’. “They can be the eyes up in the stands,” he said. “Sometimes it’s good to see it overall so I have three people up there now that can give us a good account at half-time – I think we can call to each other anyway with no one being in the ground!” Culverhouse has some experience of going it aline in the dug-out - as assistant he was the main man at Carrow Road when manager Paul Lambert was suspended. “It’s alright,” he said. “You are concentrating on the game so much and looking at different things.” Culverhouse has bags of experience – as player, coach and now, of course as a manager – and says he will share the players’ inevitable “tingle” of excitement when they step out in front of the TV cameras this evening. “I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s going to test me as well because it’s a really good league with professional football clubs and we are going to stay part-time, so it is going to be a hell of a challenge, but I like to have a look at the tactical side of things and see what we can hopefully give Yeovil problems with. I have qualms trying to come up with something and deliver it with the play. “The first few games we learn, what we can do and what we can’t do. The group learns quickly and takes a lot of information in.”

Ian Culverhouse talking to the media ahead of King's Lynn Town's season opener against Yeovil Picture: Tony Thrussell Archant

