'Thanks for all the messages. Be back soon' - Lynn skipper responds to injury news

King's Lynn Town skipper Michael Clunan has been ruled out for at least sixi weeks Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town have suffered another huge injury blow after skipper Michael Clunan was ruled out for at least six weeks.

Thanks for all the messages. Be back soon ⚽️ — Mike Clunan (@mikeclunan) December 18, 2019

The Linnets skipper fractured his right fibia in the weekend's FA Trophy win over Dover Athletic.

The incident happened after just 18 minutes of the game when he was fouled by Nassim L'Ghoul, who was booked. Clunan attempted to carry on but moments later collapsed in agony and was replaced.

A statement on the Linnets official web site on Wednesday night said the former Norwich City academy player was expected to be out of action for between six and 10 weeks.

Clunan later tweeted: "Thanks for all the messages. Be back soon."

The 25-year-old midfielder has been a key player in recent seasons for the Linnets, although he missed the end of the 2017-18 campaign when a fractured metatarsal saw him miss the run-in and the Southern League play-off final against Slough Town.

Injuries in key areas have been a recurring theme for Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse this season. He is still without two of his three specialist centre-halves - Ryan Fryatt and Chris Smith - and is likely to remain so until the new year.

Clunan was the first of his injury worries on Saturday, but he later lost experienced midfielder Ryan Jarvis with a back injury, while in-form Chris Henderson missed the game because of a groin injury.

Culverhouse admitted he might need to bring in reinforcements - and the news on Clunan may just strengthen his search.

Meanwhile, reserve team midfielder and future prospect Luke Johnson has joined Step 3 team Leiston on a month's loan.

Director of Football Robbie Back said: "This is great opportunity for Luke for his development and will gain valuable experience at Leiston and I know Glen Driver (manager) will help his game.

"Luke has have a bright future ahead with club and we all wish him well."

Johnson recently signed a two-year deal with the club along with Joe Taylor.

Natty Stewart has returned to the club from his month loan with Leiston and featured for the reserves last week at Sudbury.