Search

Advanced search

MATCHDAY LIVE: King's Lynn Town face local rivals Boston United

PUBLISHED: 13:55 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 01 January 2020

King's Lynn Town are in New Year's Day action at Boston United, a team they beat 1-0 on Boxing Day Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town are in New Year's Day action at Boston United, a team they beat 1-0 on Boxing Day Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town go up against familiar foes on New Year's Day with a trip to Boston United.

The Linnets will be looking for a repeat result, having beaten the Pilgrims on Boxing Day, Michael Gash netting a late winner.

You may also want to watch:

It was a tight affair at The Walks, where the visitors had a man sent off after just 15 minutes.

Lynn drew 2-2 at Alfreton at the weekend and, with York City losing, increased their lead at the top of the table to four points.

King's Lynn Town are at Boston United on New Year's Day Picture: Chris LakeyKing's Lynn Town are at Boston United on New Year's Day Picture: Chris Lakey

Boston, meanwhile, are eighth, after a 2-1 home win over Kettering at the weekend.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse is likely to be without central defenders Ryan Fryatt and Chris Smith while experienced midfielder Ryan Jarvis plays his final game before starting a suspension after he was sent off late on against Boston.

Most Read

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year’s Day

A house has been damaged by a car following an incident in Gloucester Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

All you need to know ahead of Cromer New Year’s Day Fireworks

Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks return for 2020 Credit: Colin Finch

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

11-hour battle to save home engulfed in flames

Fire crews fought flames from the early hours of the morning until 12.23pm. Picture: Phillip Leeder

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man released under investigation following attack on city doorman

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year’s Day

A house has been damaged by a car following an incident in Gloucester Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

First meteor shower of 2020 to light up Norfolk skies

Everything you need to know about how to watch the next meteor shower. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Can you spot anyone you know in our Sheringham New Year’s Day dip gallery?

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists