MATCHDAY LIVE: King's Lynn Town face local rivals Boston United

King's Lynn Town are in New Year's Day action at Boston United, a team they beat 1-0 on Boxing Day Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town go up against familiar foes on New Year's Day with a trip to Boston United.

The Linnets will be looking for a repeat result, having beaten the Pilgrims on Boxing Day, Michael Gash netting a late winner.

It was a tight affair at The Walks, where the visitors had a man sent off after just 15 minutes.

Lynn drew 2-2 at Alfreton at the weekend and, with York City losing, increased their lead at the top of the table to four points.

Boston, meanwhile, are eighth, after a 2-1 home win over Kettering at the weekend.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse is likely to be without central defenders Ryan Fryatt and Chris Smith while experienced midfielder Ryan Jarvis plays his final game before starting a suspension after he was sent off late on against Boston.