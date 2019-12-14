Search

MATCHDAY LIVE: King's Lynn Town v Dover Athletic

PUBLISHED: 13:33 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 14 December 2019

King's Lynn Town v Dover Athletic Picture: Chris Lakey

King's Lynn Town v Dover Athletic Picture: Chris Lakey

King's Lynn Town take a break from league action on Saturday when they continue their FA Trophy campaign.

The Linnets play host to Dover Athletic.

Dover, managed by former Gillingham boss Andy Hessenthaler, play their football a level above Lynn, in the National League, but have slipped to 15th after consecutive defeat.

Lynn still top the National League North and will remain on top, with second-placed York City without a game this weekend.

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse will be without three centre-halves - Ryan Fryatt and Chris Smith are injured while Tom Ward is cup-tied. Midfielder Sam Kelly missed last weekend's home win over Blyth Spartans with a slight groin injury and is likely to be available. Whether Culverhouse risks him is another matter - the manager is keen to rotate but with limited resources his options are also limited.

