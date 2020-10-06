Search

MATCHDAY LIVE! Maidenhead United v King’s Lynn Town

PUBLISHED: 18:58 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:58 06 October 2020

King's Lynn Town are away to Maidenhead United Picture: Chris Lakey

King’s Lynn Town’s first away match of the National League season sees them head to Maidenhead United on Tuesday night.

The Linnets head to Berkshire on the back of their opening night draw at home to Yeovil Town on Saturday.

Their hosts were beaten 3-0 by Sutton United.

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse had an injury doubt over winger Jamar Loza, who missed Saturday’s game with a groin injury, while striker Adam Marriott, who scored Lynn’s second equaliser against the Glovers, is still short of match fitness after an ankle injury.

Follow all the action here!

