Brilliant Linnets clinch famous away victory

Aaron Jones bagged a famous winner

King’s Lynn Town have done it again - this time with icing on the cake!

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse.

Three days after twice coming from behind to claim a point, they repeated the trick – and then added a final-minute winner to pick up a thoroughly deserved three points.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse always said the first few games of the National League campaign would be a learning process – and the opposition so far has learned that Lynn do not give up a fight.

It was a tale of two penalties as far as the hosts were concerned, but from Lynn’s point of view it was all about two magnificent goals, from Simon Power and Dayle Southwell – before Jones’s grand finale.

Lynn went behind in controversial fashion after just six minutes. Nathan Blissett and Rory McAuley were locked in battle for possession and it looked clear that the Maidenhead striker - nephew of former England striker Luther Blissett – pushed the Lynn man out of play. The referee saw nothing amiss, the Blissett played the ball inside where Dan Sparkes was upended by Alex Brown. This time the referee had no hesitation in blowing his whistle - and Sam Barratt gave Alex Street no chance from 12 yards.

Simon Power was on target in the first half

Barratt then tried to beat Street from the halfway line, but his effort was scuffed and trickled aimlessly towards the keeper.

Power was causing problems for the Maidenhead defence when he got the ball, although every clip of his ankles appeared to have been seen by the referee.

Cameron King had Lynn’s first effort on goal on 13 minutes with a grasscutter from 20 yards that keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond had little problem dealing with.

But it was a decent response from the Linnets as they looked to get back into the game. Brown was ambitious down the left, King moving forward well from midfield. It was fellow midfielder Ryan Jarvis who set the ball rolling on a good opportunity, flashing a pass right to Aaron Jones, whose low cross fell to King in the area. The former Canaries youngster had time to tee up his shot but the keeper did well to parry the ball to his left for a corner.

The Blissett v McAuley battle was becoming a fascinating cameo to the main event - Blissett was giving the Lynn defender no rest, by fair means or foul.

Lynn came close again on 24 minutes, a good attack ending when Jones hit a beauty from the right side of the area only for Alan Massey to clear off the line for a corner.

Lynn’s football was more pleasing - a passing game - while their hosts were clearly happy to apply the law of gamesmanship.

But Lynn got the rewards five minutes before time when Brown was fouled deep down the left flank, a few yards from the byline. Power and Brown stood over the ball - the right footer and the left footer. It was Power who took it, cracking an unstoppable shot into the far corner.

It could have been 2-1 to the visitors moments later when Marriott picked up a loose Maidenhead pass and chipped the keeper from the edge of the box only to see the ball to clip the top of the crossbar.

Maidenhead responded with a power surge of their own, but Lynn held firm and headed into the half-time interval well worth level terms.

It was a surge they continued after the break with Lynn looking a little sloppy - and paying the price when McAuley was adjudged to have handled in his own area. Barratt stepped up and although Street got close, the power beat him and Maidenhead were 2-1 ahead.

McAuley almost made amends minutes later when he got his head to Jones’ free-kick, but the keeper gathered low down.

Again, Lynn responded well to going behind, and Culverhouse chose to introduce fresh legs on 67 minutes, King and Power replaced by Michael Clunan and Sonny Carey.

Jordan Richards almost found the target from Clunan’s corner, before Marriott was replaced by Sam Kelly.

It needed a bit of magic, and Southwell provided it; his back to goal, he received a ball to his feet from Ryan Jarvis, turned and smashed a right footer into the top corner.

And then, just when you thought Lynn would be happy with a point, up popped Jones to drive the ball through a crowded area a minute from the end of normal time.

Maidenhead United: Ashby-Hammond, Wells, Donnellan, Parry, Comley (Smile 70), Blissett, Sparkes, Sheckleford (Twumasi 65), Upward, Massey, Barratt )Coley 88). Subs: Wiltshire, Orsi.

Goals: Barratt 6pen, 56 pen

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Jones, Smith, McAuley, Brown, Richards, Jarvis, King (Clunan 67), Power (Carey 67), Southwell, Marriott (Kelly 73). Subs: Barrows, Mair

Goal: Power 40, Southwell 82, Jones 89