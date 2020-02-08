Linnets stay top - thanks to Boston United win over York City

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

King's Lynn Town remain top of the table after a day when they were left to kick their heels.

The Linnets return to action on Monday night with a trip to Gloucester City.

It meant their advantage at the top could well have been lost, but they will be thankful to local rivals Boston United, who beat visiting York City 3-1.

That leaves York a point behind Ian Culverhouse's Linnets - but Lynn have three games in hand.

Boston are third, seven points behind Lynn from a game more, while Chester - who beat Blyth Spartans 2-1 - are fourth, nine points off the leaders from two games more,

Lynn head to Gloucester - who are third from bottom of the table - hoping to bounce back after suffering their first home defeat in 17 months last Saturday when they were beaten 2-0 by Kidderminster Harriers. They then return to The Walks next Saturday when the visitors are Bradford Park Avenue, who are now bottom of the table.