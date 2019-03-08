Linnets add to depleted back line

Tom Ward has returned to King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt

Tom Ward has returned to The Walks to bolster King's Lynn Town's meagre defensive resources.

Lynn have been struggling with just one recognised centre-half - Rory McAuley - following injuries to Ryan Fryatt and Chris Smith.

Fryatt is due to have an MRI scan next week while Smith still has a cast protecting a damaged elbow and is likely to be out for another month.

Ward goes straight into manager Ian Culverhouse's squad for tomorrow's trip to National League North bottom side Bradford Park Avenue.

Ward left The Walks before the start of last season, having turned down an offer by then manager Simon Clark to stay.

He was signed from St Neots towards the end of 2016, and made 62 appearances for the Linnets - including eight as a substitute - scoring six goals. His final appearance was as a substitute in the play-off final defeat by Slough in May, 2018.

Ward went on to join Grantham Town and was voted their player of the season last year.