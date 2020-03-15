King's Lynn Town's trip to Gloucester postponed

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse, left, and assistant Paul Bastock will not be taking their team to Gloucester on Monday Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

The National League may have pressed ahead with games this weekend but King's Lynn Town will not be making the trip to Gloucester City on Monday night.

The National League North title contenders slipped to a second successive defeat when they were beaten 1-0 at home by mid-table Guiseley in front of over 1,400 spectators at The Walks on Saturday.

That has left the Linnets two points adrift of leaders York City but with two games in hand, one of which is away to Gloucester.

The south-west club postponed their home game against Blyth Spartans on Saturday due to 'suspected cases and players in isolation' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement on Lynn's website has provided an update, saying: 'King's Lynn Town football club have this morning received notification from the National League that Monday's evening's scheduled fixture between Gloucester City and King's Lynn Town has been postponed.'

The National League bucked the national postponement trend with the decision to press ahead where possible at the weekend, despite all professional league being suspended.

A statement thanking the fans, players, officials, staff, volunteers and sponsors who ensured 23 matches did go ahead included chief executive, Michael Tattersall, saying: 'Our thoughts are with the players and staff of our Clubs who are self-isolating or otherwise affected by the coronavirus.

'The National League is keeping the continuation of the season under constant review and will provide a further update in due course.'

Lynn's next scheduled fixture is currently away to Kettering Town on Saturday, April 21, who are battling against relegation.