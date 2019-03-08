Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Cully and Bazza - King's Lynn Town's odd couple

PUBLISHED: 16:59 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 12 May 2019

King's Lynn's management duo Ian Culverhouse, left, and Paul Bastock Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn's management duo Ian Culverhouse, left, and Paul Bastock Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

They're chalk and cheese, the odd couple perhaps, but Ian Culverhouse and his assistant at King's Lynn Town, Paul Bastock, are a potent mix.

Bastock - who last year claimed a record as the world's highest appearance maker for a goalkeeper - missed Saturday's super final at Warrington due to a prior commitment, but was quickly on to his 'gaffer' after the final whistle.

The pair hadn't set eyes on each other until Culverhouse joined Grantham, where Bastock was goalkeeping coach, as manager at the start of the season. Things quickly gelled and when Culverhouse left and joined Lynn, Bastock soon followed.

"He came in at Grantham as the goalkeeper coach and his enthusiasm with the players was infectious, it really was, and I thought, if I ever get the chance again, I would love to work with him again," said Culverhouse. "The phone call went in and he didn't even blink, he just said, 'yes, I'm coming'."

You may also want to watch:

Culverhouse is renowned as a student of the game and a master tactician: his tweaks, sometimes not obvious to observers, can - and have - changed the course of a game. Bastock is much more vocal - and the mix works.

"He is very, very out there and he tells the players what it is," said Culverhouse. "There are no airs or graces, and that leaves me just to stand back a little bit and digest what is going on - and it works tremendously."

Their first game in charge was on November 3 when Lynn went to Alvechurch and won 3-0 - a scoreline they repeated in the Southern Premier Central play-off final at The Walks last Monday.

"I said to Baz at the time, you watch these players, and he stood on the side and said, 'oh my god, this is just a different level' and the performances from that day to this day are unbelievable and it's a massive achievement for all of us," said Culverhouse. "I said after Alvechurch if we get this thing rolling it becomes unstoppable and this thing kept rolling and rolling and the players believed in what we were doing. We know the league we are going into is going to be a physical league, but we won't change. We are still going to play the way we play because you get the best out of them, you really do."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Searches are continuing for Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth who has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Most Read

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Searches are continuing for Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth who has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Man caught speeding at 107mph on NDR - but avoids driving ban

A driver was caught speeding at 107mph on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies at Norwich home after suffering cardiac arrest

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Man caught speeding twice in two months - including at 103mph on A11

File photo of the A11 near to Spooner Row. Picture Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists