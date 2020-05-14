King’s Lynn Town pair sign new deals at The Walks

King’s Lynn Town defender Chris Smith and midfielder Sonny Carey have agreed new deals with the club.

Director of football Robbie Back said: “Both Sonny and Chris had really good seasons and we’re delighted that they are staying with us.

“Sonny had a particularly pleasing first season at the level, coming off the bench to influence several games, and Smudger was really solid, even after he suffered a really bad injury earlier in the season.

“They are young lads who have good futures in the game. They fit the mould of player we want at this football club.”

Smith and Carey join the trio of Ross Barrows, Rory McAuley and Chris Henderson who penned new contracts before the current campaign was cut short.

Reflecting on the current situation with football and coronavirus, Back said: “It’s all very strange and very unknown at the minute because of the current climate.”

“We’re not rushing into doing anything until we know what league we will be playing in.

“It’s very difficult for everyone at the club with us now knowing that, but I can assure you that the chairman is doing everything in his power to make sure the club are promoted.

“Saying that, although football has stopped, the management team haven’t and we are planning for both scenarios, if we get promoted and if we stay in the National League North.

“We are still in negotiations with players who are out of contract and unfortunately there might be a couple of them who leave the club in the next week.

“I hope our supporters are staying safe and we look forward to seeing them again very soon.”