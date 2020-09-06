Round-up: Goals come at right time for Lynn striker whilst Norwich United edge thriller

Dayle Southwell hit a hat-trick in King's Lynn's win at Royston. Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

Linnets striker hits form at the right time as Norwich United win seven-goal thriller on opening day of Thurlow Nunn season

Goal-den boy

King’s Lynn Town striker Dayle Southwell “needed a goal” according to boss Ian Culverhouse - so his hat-trick in a 5-1 win at Royston was perfectly timed.

Culverhouse has lost his first choice hitmen, Adam Marriott and Michael Gash to injury and illness respectively, and while Southwell had been looking sharp in previous pre-season games, he did indeed lack one vital ingredient.

But two goals in the first half changed all that, although there was some friendly ‘controversy’ over his hat-trick goal - Jamar Loza thought it was his, Southwell later said it “took a little nick off his knee”.

The hosts pulled one back before Sonny Carey and Rory McAuley completed an impressive-looking scoreline.

Lynn are the last of the Norfolk teams to get their season underway – the National League starts on October 3, with the fixtures announced on Tuesday at 1pm.

Thurlow Nunn

The Thurlow Nunn Premier Division season started with a bang as Norwich United took the honours in a seven-goal thriller at Long Melford.

The Planters raced into a two-goal lead thanks to a penalty from Matt Daniels before skipper Sam Watts doubled their advantage. Long Melford pulled a goal back before half-time through Nathan Rowe before Jacob Brown levelled matters early in the second half. The turnaround looked complete when Callum Hemson gave the hosts the lead but Norwich had other ideas. Nathan Steward restored parity before 13 minutes from time the Planters found the winner as Andy Eastaugh forced the ball over the line after good work from Daniels.

Danny Conroy scored the only goal of the game as Kirkley & Pakefield made a winning start with a 1-0 success at Hadleigh whilst Gorleston pushed the much-fancied Stowmarket all the way but ex-Greens striker Christy Finch grabbed the only goal of the game in the first half.

Swaffham Town lost 3-1 at home to Brantham as Thetford Town lost out on the road by the same scoreline at Whitton. Jack Brame got the Brecklanders’ goal.

In the First Division North Fakenham Town enjoyed an opening day 2-0 win at Debenham courtesy of goals from Josh Youngs and Ashley Jarvis.

Matthew Calvert got the only goal of the game as Downham won at Haverhill Borough as Mulbarton Wanderers lost 2-1 at Ipswich Wanderers despite Ben Thompson’s strike.

Kieran Hagan was on target for Diss Town but couldn’t stop the Tangerines slipping to a 2-1 loss at Leiston Reserves whilst Great Yarmouth Town lost 2-1 at March – Jordi Forbes getting the Bloaters’ goal.

A late Lakenheath goal saw Sheringham lose 2-1 at home after Dan Crosby had given the Shannocks an early advantage whilst Norwich CBS lost 2-1 at home to Cornard.

Anglian Combination

There were goals galore on the opening day of the Anglian Combination Premier Division as 35 goals were scored across seven matches.

Nine of them were scored in Mundford’s 5-4 win at Blofield United with Ian Fancett and Oli Standley both bagging braces for the visitors.

Scott Roberts was at the double in Harleston Town’s 3-0 win at Bradenham Wanderers as Beccles Town and Norwich CEYMS fought out a 3-3 draw.

George Barnden, Reece Crowe and Sam Worsley were on target in Caister’s win at home against Acle United as James Taylor scored twice in Dussindale & Hellesdon’s 4-0 win at Long Stratton.

Jack Dowell got a hat-trick in Scole United’s 6-2 victory against Thorpe St Andrew as Yasha Najafi got the only goal of the game in the UEA’s win over Mattishall.

In Division One Aylsham sent out a message of intent as they hammered Wymondham Town 7-0, Fletcher Dyson bagging a brace whilst Heacham were also in seventh heaven, winning 7-1 at Bungay Town - John Flanagan netting a hat-trick for visitors. Chris Hall also netted a treble in Yelverton’s 5-2 win at Fakenham Town Reserves whilst goals from George Crowe and Adam Brown gave Easton all three points at Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves. East Harling won 1-0 at Norwich United Under-21s thanks to Luke Woods’ strike whilst the honours were even in Gorleston Reserves’ clash with Watton United and Stalham’s match against Attleborough Town. Both fixtures ended in 1-1 draws.

