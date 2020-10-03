MATCHDAY LIVE: King’s Lynn Town v Yeovil

The main stand at King's Lynn Town may be missing its fans today, but the banner will be a reminder that they are there in spirit Picture: Chris Lakey Archant

King’s Lynn Town make history this evening when they play in the National League for the first time ever.

The Linnets face Yeovil Town at The Walks in their opening game (kick-off 5.30pm) - in front of BT Sport’s cameras.

The coronavirus pandemic means there are mixed emotions at the club – delight at their new status on the football ladder, but huge disappointment they can’t share it with their fans.

You can follow the action here, of course, as Ian Culverhouse pits his wits against one of the promotion favourites.

The Lynn boss is without skipper Michael Clunan, who is suspended – as is his assistant manager Paul Bastock and director of football Rob Back.

Culverhouse is also without striker Michael Gash, while hot-shot Adam Marriott is short of match fitness after injury and likely to start on the bench.