Linnets get welcome cash boost from official supporters club

PUBLISHED: 09:56 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 09 April 2020

Kings Lynn Town's official supporters' group has made a donation to the club Picture: Archant

Kings Lynn Town's official supporters' group has made a donation to the club Picture: Archant

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

King’s Lynn Town have received a cash boost from their official supporters’ club.

The Linnets, like thousands of club throughout the country, are suffering the financial consequences of the suspension of football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the committee of the Friends of the Linnets have made a donation of £5,000 “to assist the running of the club in the current climate”.

Club owner Stephen Cleeve said: “Huge thanks to the Friends of the Linnets for their donation to the club of £5,000.

“There are always cashflow issues when you run a football club, it is very much the nature of the beast, but this situation dwarfs anything that I have had to endure since taking over at the helm.

“The Friends have worked hard together over the season to raise funds for the club and many of the Friends have also donated in a personal capacity to the club.

“This situation if anything has bonded us all together and made us stronger and without the fans and supporter groups such as the Friends of the Linnets we as a club would simply not exist.

“I would like to thank the Friends for their efforts and their support and would like to urge any King’s Lynn fan who is not already a member of the FOTL to join their merry throng as they are the only fan group that donates any money to the club. My heartfelt thanks goes out to every member of the FOTL who has helped in any way this season.”

FOTL committee member Jamie Heaphey added: “The FOTL regularly assist all teams of the football club throughout the season by purchasing equipment and assisting the A team and ladies team with pitch and referee expenses. However, with the current lack of football and income it felt the right decision to help the club out with this donation. We hope all our members and non-members are keeping safe in this difficult time for the country.”

Cleeve is trying to make up an estimated £100,000 shortfall because of the suspension of football. The National League North club’s players have accepted a 20pc wage cut, but a request for a donation from another supporters’ group, the Blue and Gold Supporters Trust, was declined.

Topic Tags:

