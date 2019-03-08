Search

King's Lynn Town release ticket details for potential play-off finals

PUBLISHED: 12:04 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 15 April 2019

Chris Henderson will be hoping to help King's Lynn to promotion after his goalscoring display against Tamworth Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

Chris Henderson will be hoping to help King's Lynn to promotion after his goalscoring display against Tamworth Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

© 2013 Mark Hewlett

King’s Lynn Town have released ticket details for any potential home play-off fixtures in the Southern Premier Central Division.

The Linnets, whose 2-1 win over Tamworth confirmed their play-off place, have decided to make both the Southern Premier Central Division play-off final on Monday, May 6, and the 'Super play-off' final on Saturday, May 11, all ticket fixtures.

This will be dependent on the club's progression through the play-offs and other teams' final standings in their respective tables.

Further details of online ticket sales and sales of tickets at the Walks Stadium will be made once the fixtures are known and have been confirmed.

As it stands, any Southern Premier Central Division play-off home semi final, due to be played on Wednesday, May 1, will see the usual policy of cash on admission on the day of the game and online ticket sales in place, along with extra hours of opening for the club's box office ahead of the Wednesday evening.

Club media officer Mark Hearle said: “After last season's play-off fixture with Slough Town it became clear that our current method of admission, whilst working well for the vast majority of our fixtures, struggles when placed under extra and sustained pressure.

“Scenes of supporters queuing and waiting for admittance to the ground is something that we will be working very hard to avoid if we are hosting either of the finals.

“The local authorities also raised concerns about the issues on the day and by putting these measures in place we hope to achieve a more relaxed entry into the stadium on the match days.

“Our plan is to also have the box office open on both mornings of the games and extra hours in the lead up to the matches for people who do not have internet access.

“I must also stress that anyone arriving on the afternoon without a ticket will not gain entry to the ground.”

