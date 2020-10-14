Video

Archie Mair or Alex Street? Who should be Lynn number one?

Archie Mair cuts a dejected figure after Boreham Wood scored their third goal of the game Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

Norwich City loan keeper Archie Mair has shipped eight goals in his first two games for King’s Lynn Town - and found himself bang in the middle of a heated debate among fans.

Mair was brought in during the summer, on a season-long loan, to provide competition for Alex Street.

Street has been the undisputed number one for several seasons now and is a popular figure among the Linnets supporter base as well as with his team-mates.

But he has rarely had any direct competition for his place - until now.

The 29-year-old was between the posts for the opening night draw against Yeovil, when he was beaten by twice, and then for the 3-2 win at Maidenhead United, where both the hosts’ goals came from the penalty spot. But he found himself on the bench for the 5-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on Saturday and then watching from the stands as Mair was once again preferred for the home game against Boreham Wood on Tuesday when Lynn were beaten 3-0.

It has prompted social media questions over the decision, some questioning Norwich City’s influence on team selection, although before the season began Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse was adamant that there was no gentleman’s agreement in place and every player would be picked on his merits.

Culverhouse has been impressed with Mair, 19, despite the goals that have been scored against him.

“Archie, I thought, was magnificent tonight, he really was outstanding,” he said after the Boreham Wood defeat.

Lynn were 2-0 down at the break and had Jamar Loza sent off – and it could have been worse on the goals front.

“Easily,” agreed the Linnets boss, whose plan for the second half was all about keeping the ball away from Mair. “It was damage limitation, it was just trying to keep the ball in front of us. We still conceded and if it wasn’t for Archie we would have lost by a bigger deficit.”

One again, Culverhouse insisted it was a huge learning curve learning curve for his National League newcomers, against a full-time side who finished fifth in the table last season.

“A very good side who are always up there and around it in the play-offs,” he said. “Proper men who know how to play the game and we have to got to learn.”