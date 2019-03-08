King's Lynn to monitor crowd behaviour after fan banned and three given 'final warning'

The Walks Stadium, Tennyson Road, King's Lynn. Home of King's Lynn Town Football Club.

King's Lynn Town has announced it will monitor fan behaviour from now on, after a supporter was banned from the Walks after an incident during the team's home fixture against Chester on October 12.

Three more supporters have been given a "final warning", one for an incident at the same match and two others for incidents during the first half of the Linnets' away game against Bradford Park Avenue on November 9.

During the Chester game home and away supporters could be seen throwing plastic bottles at each other.

The supporter will be banned until the end of the 2019/20 season following a meeting between the football club and representatives of Norfolk Police.

Those with a "final warning" have been told that a repetition of their actions will also result in them being banned from all fixtures at the Walks.

A club statement read: "As a club we value and appreciate your support of the club and team greatly. However we do ask that your support is given correctly and not in a way that could cause offence to others. We will be monitoring behaviour even more closely from now on, beginning at Southport on Saturday, to ensure this happens.

"Further incidents and allegations this season could see serious consequences for the club in the future."