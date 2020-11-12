Search

TV details revealed for Linnets FA Cup clash

PUBLISHED: 17:27 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 12 November 2020

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse celebrates with defender Alex Brown after the FA Cup first round win at Port Vale Picture: Gerard Austin

Gerard Austin

King’s Lynn Town’s FA Cup second round fixture at Portsmouth has been selected for live TV coverage.

The match will be played on Saturday, November 28, kicking off at 3pm and will be shown on multi-camera coverage on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, as well as BT Sport digital platforms.

Both clubs will receive a broadcast fee of £37,500.

The winners of the tie will receive £25,500 in prize money, with the losers collecting £8,500.

There are no replays in this season’s FA Cup, with any drawn games being settled by extra-time and, if needed, penalties.

The Linnets reached the second round after last week’s upset win at Port Vale while Pompey enjoyed an extra-time victory at Ipswich.

The club have also announced that home shirt main sponsor, Charmed Interiors of Spalding, will pay for the team’s hotel stay on the Friday evening before the match.

Lynn owner Stephen Cleeve said: “I would like to thank Jason Sutton and all of his staff at Charmed Interiors for this fantastic gesture of support towards the club. It is an outstanding thing to do and will help us to prepare for this huge game in the correct way. I know that the manager and all the players will appreciate this greatly and I hope that we can repay their generosity with a memorable performance.”

