King's Lynn face FA Cup examination at Leek

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse taking notes at York Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Ian Culverhouse has always said there are lessons to be learned for King's Lynn Town this season.

Ryan Jarvis is a doubt for King's Lynn Town's FA Cup match at Leek Picture: Ian Burt

At times his players have behaved like child wonders, skipping school because they have proved they know enough.

This week it's been back to the classroom after a harsh lesson in football's facts of life.

The education came at the university of York City in the shape of a 3-0 defeat which illustrated the difference between full- and part-time football, and the economics of 'you get what you pay for'.

Fortunately, Culverhouse hasn't budgeted above his means - the York game was a freebie, he said. A free lesson.

But as in all education, he will now demand his players put into practice what they have learned, beginning at Northern Premier League, Division One South East League leaders Leek Town today in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Culverhouse may have to do without a couple of his more established players - central defender Ryan Fryatt and defensive midfielder Ryan Jarvis. Fryatt sat out the York defeat after injuring his knee in the previous game, the FA Cup replay win over Alfreton. Jarvis didn't reappear for the second half at York because of a groin issue. Michael Gash finished the 90 minutes at York but Culverhouse admitted afterwards the striker wasn't 100pc fit after an ankle injury.

Jordan Richards is a straight replacement, if needs be, for Jarvis, while central defender Rory McAuley returned at York after a three-match ban - and with Ross Barrows having been tried as part of a three-man central defence, Culverhouse has options.

Whether he rests players ahead of the home game against Chester in the league is another matter. There is £11,250 in prize money for the winners of this tie and a place in Monday's fourth qualifying round draw - with Football League clubs just another step away.

Top of the 'to do' list will be getting back to winning ways after York.

"We won't get too down on it," he said. "We will learn from it, we will regroup during the week and we will go again in a really important FA Cup game. And after that we have another two league games at home and we will be better for the experience.

"We have to realise what happened, learn from it and come back stronger."