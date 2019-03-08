Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection
Video

King's Lynn face FA Cup examination at Leek

PUBLISHED: 12:37 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 04 October 2019

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse taking notes at York Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse taking notes at York Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

Ian Culverhouse has always said there are lessons to be learned for King's Lynn Town this season.

Ryan Jarvis is a doubt for King's Lynn Town's FA Cup match at Leek Picture: Ian BurtRyan Jarvis is a doubt for King's Lynn Town's FA Cup match at Leek Picture: Ian Burt

At times his players have behaved like child wonders, skipping school because they have proved they know enough.

This week it's been back to the classroom after a harsh lesson in football's facts of life.

The education came at the university of York City in the shape of a 3-0 defeat which illustrated the difference between full- and part-time football, and the economics of 'you get what you pay for'.

Fortunately, Culverhouse hasn't budgeted above his means - the York game was a freebie, he said. A free lesson.

But as in all education, he will now demand his players put into practice what they have learned, beginning at Northern Premier League, Division One South East League leaders Leek Town today in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

You may also want to watch:

Culverhouse may have to do without a couple of his more established players - central defender Ryan Fryatt and defensive midfielder Ryan Jarvis. Fryatt sat out the York defeat after injuring his knee in the previous game, the FA Cup replay win over Alfreton. Jarvis didn't reappear for the second half at York because of a groin issue. Michael Gash finished the 90 minutes at York but Culverhouse admitted afterwards the striker wasn't 100pc fit after an ankle injury.

Jordan Richards is a straight replacement, if needs be, for Jarvis, while central defender Rory McAuley returned at York after a three-match ban - and with Ross Barrows having been tried as part of a three-man central defence, Culverhouse has options.

Whether he rests players ahead of the home game against Chester in the league is another matter. There is £11,250 in prize money for the winners of this tie and a place in Monday's fourth qualifying round draw - with Football League clubs just another step away.

Top of the 'to do' list will be getting back to winning ways after York.

"We won't get too down on it," he said. "We will learn from it, we will regroup during the week and we will go again in a really important FA Cup game. And after that we have another two league games at home and we will be better for the experience.

"We have to realise what happened, learn from it and come back stronger."

Most Read

Man pronounced dead at roadside

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man murdered in Thetford - four men arrested

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

WATCH: Can you solve the mystery of this house which time forgot – for sale for £150,000?

Agents are baffled over this house for sale. Kieran Norman, marketing executive, Watsons, outside the house for sale off St.Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man murdered in Thetford - four men arrested

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Norwich City v Aston Villa - Press Conference LIVE

Jamal Lewis suffered elbow ligament damage in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Landlord demands council buys his closed pub over planning saga

The boarded up former Kings Head, which has been closed since 2007, stands at the centre of Pulham St Mary. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Seal spotted outside Norwich pub

Ribs of Beef landlord Jonathan Power filmed the seal swimming in the River Wensum near his pub. Picture: Jonathan Power

Godfrey missing from England U21 squad but Canaries duo retain places

Aidy Boothroyd named Canaries defender Ben Godfrey as England U21 captain for last month's win over Kosovo in Hull Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists