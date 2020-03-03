Search

Advanced search

Linnets return to action and close gap on leaders

PUBLISHED: 21:59 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 21:59 03 March 2020

Dayle Southwell made his first start for King's Lynn Town at Leamington Picture: Ian Burt

Dayle Southwell made his first start for King's Lynn Town at Leamington Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

King's Lynn Town gained ground on National League North leaders York City despite drawing 0-0 at Leamington.

While the Linnets were being held, the Minstermen were suffering a stunning 4-1 defeat at home to Hereford.

That means the gap is down to two points - and Lynn have four games in hand.

The draw at Leamington also ended a two-game losing streak for Ian Culverhouse's team.

The manager dropped striker Michael Gash and gave recent signing Dayle Southwell his first start, although Lynn were without the injured Simon Power and the ill Sonny Carey.

Jack Edwards headed against the post early on for Leamington and keeper Alex Street did well to keep out a Callum Maycock drive.

Adam Marriott fired wide soon after and late on went close on two more occasions, but couldn't find the winner.

Most Read

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Man’s body found in boating lake at park

The lake at Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

‘What was the point?’ Victims of rogue builder will not get penny back

John Miller was found guilty of fraudulent trading after a trial at Norwich Crown Court last year, but he only has to pay back £1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man’s body found in boating lake at park

The lake at Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

FARKE: City boss on why he is taking no chances with Pukki and Tettey

Teemu Pukki netted a penalty in a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mystery of ‘gun’ on derelict pillbox finally solved

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

FA CUP LIVE: Zimmermann suffers injury setback whilst Pukki and Tettey major doubts for Spurs

Christoph Zimmermann has missed out recently with a muscular problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24