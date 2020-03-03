Linnets return to action and close gap on leaders

Dayle Southwell made his first start for King's Lynn Town at Leamington Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

King's Lynn Town gained ground on National League North leaders York City despite drawing 0-0 at Leamington.

While the Linnets were being held, the Minstermen were suffering a stunning 4-1 defeat at home to Hereford.

That means the gap is down to two points - and Lynn have four games in hand.

The draw at Leamington also ended a two-game losing streak for Ian Culverhouse's team.

The manager dropped striker Michael Gash and gave recent signing Dayle Southwell his first start, although Lynn were without the injured Simon Power and the ill Sonny Carey.

Jack Edwards headed against the post early on for Leamington and keeper Alex Street did well to keep out a Callum Maycock drive.

Adam Marriott fired wide soon after and late on went close on two more occasions, but couldn't find the winner.