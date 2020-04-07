Search

Advanced search

King’s Lynn Town players agree to take a wage cut

PUBLISHED: 09:22 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 07 April 2020

King's Lynn Town players have agreed a wage cut Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town players have agreed a wage cut Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

King’s Lynn Town’s promotion hopefuls have accepted a wage cut.

The Linnets - second on the National League North’s suspended table – haven’t played a game since Saturday March 14 - two days before football was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Stephen Cleeve said he could be facing a shortfall of £100,000 in lost revenue, but announced on his Twitter account yesterday that the players had agreed to a salary cut.

“All of our players have very kindly agreed to take a 20pc wage cut until the end of the season,” he wrote. “It gave me no pleasure to ask as I have always honoured contracts in or out the game, but I need to ensure that the club is still around for the start of next season whenever that is.”

The National League has like most others, suspended its season indefinitely, but as yet have not announced how they will resolve the issues of promotion and relegation: it is thought that may depend on what the Premier League and EFL decide.

Last week the National League said it was “currently obtaining specialist legal advice, is consulting regularly with the Football Association and other stakeholders, and is committed to involving its member clubs in a pending decision on how best to conclude the 2019/20 season”.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Ambulance trust appeals for 1,000 volunteers and temps during coronavirus

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EEAST

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Thank God for the NHS’ – woman praises staff who saved her life

Jane Witt, 67, enjoying a skiing holiday with her family, a week after this photograph was taken Ms Witt fell ill with coronavirus. Picture; Jane Witt

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Ambulance trust appeals for 1,000 volunteers and temps during coronavirus

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EEAST

‘You’re my hero’ - Thierry Henry’s message to City starlet Shae Hutchinson

Norwich City striker Shae Hutchinson, who is in need of a kidney transplant. Pictued in hospital and in action for the Canaries. Picture: Sarah Hutchinson/Paul Chesterton

‘People are heeding advice’: A&E visits drop at Norfolk hospital

Dr Frankie Swords, medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has spoken about the hospital's pandemic plan. Picture: Archant/Joshua Yates

Lockdown rules: Call for clearer guidance amid concerns over second-home owners

Aerial view of Cley on the north Norfolk coast, which has many second homes. Picture by: Mike Page
Drive 24