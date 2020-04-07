King’s Lynn Town players agree to take a wage cut

King's Lynn Town players have agreed a wage cut Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King’s Lynn Town’s promotion hopefuls have accepted a wage cut.

The Linnets - second on the National League North’s suspended table – haven’t played a game since Saturday March 14 - two days before football was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Stephen Cleeve said he could be facing a shortfall of £100,000 in lost revenue, but announced on his Twitter account yesterday that the players had agreed to a salary cut.

“All of our players have very kindly agreed to take a 20pc wage cut until the end of the season,” he wrote. “It gave me no pleasure to ask as I have always honoured contracts in or out the game, but I need to ensure that the club is still around for the start of next season whenever that is.”

The National League has like most others, suspended its season indefinitely, but as yet have not announced how they will resolve the issues of promotion and relegation: it is thought that may depend on what the Premier League and EFL decide.

Last week the National League said it was “currently obtaining specialist legal advice, is consulting regularly with the Football Association and other stakeholders, and is committed to involving its member clubs in a pending decision on how best to conclude the 2019/20 season”.