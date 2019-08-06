Matchday Live: King's Lynn Town v Kettering Town
06 August, 2019 - 19:38
King's Lynn Town return to The Walks on Tuesday night for their first home game of the new National League North season.
The Linnets face old foes Kettering Town - the only team to finish above them in the Southern Premier Central League last season.
Lynn go into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat at Guiseley in their first game, on Saturday, while the visitors enjoyed a 2-1 home win over AFC Telford.