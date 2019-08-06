Matchday Live: King's Lynn Town v Kettering Town

Kings Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher.

King's Lynn Town return to The Walks on Tuesday night for their first home game of the new National League North season.

The Linnets face old foes Kettering Town - the only team to finish above them in the Southern Premier Central League last season.

Lynn go into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat at Guiseley in their first game, on Saturday, while the visitors enjoyed a 2-1 home win over AFC Telford.