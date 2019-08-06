Search

Advanced search

Matchday Live: King's Lynn Town v Kettering Town

06 August, 2019 - 19:38
Kings Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher.

Kings Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher.

King's Lynn Town return to The Walks on Tuesday night for their first home game of the new National League North season.

You may also want to watch:

The Linnets face old foes Kettering Town - the only team to finish above them in the Southern Premier Central League last season.

Lynn go into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat at Guiseley in their first game, on Saturday, while the visitors enjoyed a 2-1 home win over AFC Telford.

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Norwich City transfer rumours: Amadou close to signing but Chelsea midfielder is also linked

Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater (left) in action during the pre-season friendly at Dalymount Park, Dublin Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Tesco stores in East Anglia could close

Tesco Metro stores in the East are unthreat Picture: Greta Levy

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Transport minister and Norfolk MP launches furious rant at train company

Transport minister and Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Controlling’ man sent explicit revenge porn videos to ex-partner’s teenage daughter

Kim Arthurton, who has slammed the justice system after her ex-boyfriend Michael Young avoided jail after he harrassed her and sent sexually-explicit pictures and videos of her to family and friends. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Tributes as Norfolk mum-of-four loses four-year battle with leukaemia

Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market died on Saturday, August 3. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man attacked with piece of wood in Farmfoods car park

A man has been attacked with piece of wood in the Farmfoods car park in King's Lynn. Picture Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists