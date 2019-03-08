'Hopefully it is a loud place to play' - Lynn boss Culverhouse on Kettering visit

Rory McAuley was forced off at half-time during the game at Guiseley because of illness Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Ian Culverhouse will be looking for his players to channel their frustrations into positives when King's Lynn Town make their first senior return to The Walks on Tuesday night since winning promotion.

The Linnets had a rough introduction into National League North life on Saturday when they went down 3-0 at Guiseley.

It was a scoreline that perhaps didn't reflect Lynn's quality, but which did provide proof the margin for error has decreased drastically. Missed opportunities and individual errors don't mix - and Culverhouse will want the lessons learned applied tonight.

"The quicker we learn the better we will be," said the Linnets boss. "We will be better for this experience. The players are down in there, they are not used to this. Now they have to swallow this a little bit, taste it and they don't like the taste so we just have to make sure we respond to this now.

"That's the most important thing, that we respond in the right way and go to The Walks and really give it a good go.

"This early part of the season is about us learning and finding our feet and what we can do and what we can't do and as long as they learn individually and collectively we will be alright."

As far as team selection goes, Culverhouse has good options if he decides to change. Rory McAuley, one of three central defenders to start at Guiseley, failed to appear for the second half because of illness, and his fitness may prompt a formation change.

Summer signing Sam Kelly was, perhaps, a surprise omission but his second-half appearance will help him stake a claim to start against Kettering, who come to Norfolk on the back of an opening day 2-1 win over Telford. With Hereford visiting The Walks on Saturday, Culverhouse will also have one eye on the sports scientist's data when he settles on his side.

But the over-riding message from the manager is clear.

"They are all tough games, home or away. But we will give it a right old go that's for sure. We will regroup and come back stronger for it and then with our crowd, if they come out and get behind us we can make that place not a nice place to come. I have seen that before, the town behind us and hopefully on Tuesday it is a loud place to play."